Obituaries

Donald Dwight Gann

Donald Dwight Gann, 67, of Vicksburg, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Vicksburg Convalescent Center. He was born in Marks on December 6, 1949 to Raymond Dwight Gann and Arza Thomas Gann.

A graduate of Sledge High School and Delta State University, he served as a sergeant in the Mississippi National Guard and was former sales manager for Buddy Jones Ford in Greenwood.

He enjoyed playing softball and golf.

Mr. Gann is survived by his wife, Annette Harrington Gann of Vicksburg; two sons, Justin Gann (Lauren) of Austin, Texas and Tyler Gann (Lori Beth) from Morgan City; two brothers, Rick Gann and Raymond Gann, Jr. of Sarah; and two granddaughters, Emma Claire and Anna Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were April 22 at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Senatobia. Interment was at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund.

Martin Emanuel ‘Bud’ Jones Jr.

Oxford—Martin Emanuel “Bud” Jones Jr., 91, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 23 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed at Forrest Memorial Park.

Jones was born on October 11, 1925 in Sardis to the late Martin Emanuel “Mannie” Jones and Loura Cabell Bratton Jones. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Sons of Confederacy and a Veteran’s Home volunteer.