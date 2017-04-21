SP Jr. High stages comeback win

By Myra Bean

The South Panola Lady Tigers middle school finished their season on a high note. They defeated Hernando 11-4 in a comeback attempt in three innings.

The Lady Tigers were down 4-0 going into the bottom of the third and all of a sudden the tide turned.

The speed of Bailey Russell got the rally started when she smacked a ball to center field that never touched a defender’s hand. She was able to turn it into a two-run homer, driving Gracie Tutor home from second. Tutor had walked to get on base.

Avery Seay singled to get on base and advanced to second on Tristan Goodard’s single and to third and scored on passed balls.

Brittany Johnson walked and Sierra Mitchell was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

McKenzie Perkins’ single RBI drove Goodard home for the 4-4 tie, and loaded the bases again.

Up to bat was Addison Hardy who slammed a single RBI to right field on a 2-1 pitch, driving Johnson home for the 5-4 lead.

It was Natalie Anna Nicholson’s turn to for a single RBI to drive home Mitchell.

Tutor was back up to bat and walked to send Perkins home.

On her next bat, Russell grounded out to second for the only out of the inning and drove home Hardy.

Seay had a big hit to drive home Nicholson and Tutor.

With a triple, Goodard drove hom Seay for the final run as time was called.

Seay got the win, pitching the complete game. She had one strikeout, allowed five hits and no walks and hit one player.

All eight South Panola hits came in that final inning.