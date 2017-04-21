Contempt of court offenders get time to ‘collect funds’ to pay old fines

By Ashley Crutcher

People were lined out the door during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court to answer for traffic citations.

After all of the citations were taken care of Judge Jay Westfaul offered audience members 15 minutes to collect the funds to pay old fines.

“If you don’t pay these fines, you’re going to jail,” said Judge Westfaul. Individuals raced outside to make their calls and find answers. “Well, if you can’t pay it, you might as well leave,” said one individual.

Court resumed and the audience was cut in half as some failed to return from their phone calls. “It appears we’ve lost half of our congregation,” said the judge.

James E. Armstead Jr. of 14312 Ballentine Rd., Sardis was charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder after allegedly assisting Condarius D. Strong in eluding law enforcement officials.

Strong is a suspect in the March 2 shooting death of Roary Ledell Thomas in Batesville on Bradford Street near Hoskins Road.

“This charge carries a maximum 20 years in the State Penitentiary,” said Judge Westfaul. A preliminary hearing has been set for Armstead on May 3.

April Turner of 181 Alred Rd., Courtland pleaded not guilty to simple assault. Turner reported going in to the Exon C Store and paying for her goods but stated she didn’t not get all of her change.

“I didn’t have any pennies in my register so I was unable to give her the three cents in change,” said the store clerk. “She threw her wallet at me and came around the counter and attacked me, then knocked over the cigar rack.”

“In 22 years I don’t believe I’ve ever heard of anyone having a maylay over three cents,” said Judge Westfaul. “I believe there was some type of assault and I find you guilty.” Turner has 30 days to pay the $328 fine.

Tyler Willie of 102 Martinez, Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for simple assault. According to the victim’s testimony, he was a co-worker of Willie’s and after Willie was fired he held a grudge towards the victim.

“We were checking out one day and Willie said ‘I should beat your a••’ and then he assaulted me,” said the victim. Willie was found guilty of simple assault and has 30 days to pay the $328 fine.

Cory Flowers of 3802 Seven Rd., Batesville, was sentenced to time served after serving 14 days in jail for simple possession of marijuana. Flowers also has old fines in the amount of $2,577 from April of 2011.

“When can you pay this,” asked the judge. “I got nine kids with three sets of twins. I lost my job and I was gonna pay it with my taxes but then I got audited. My taxes will be enough to pay it when I get the check,” said Flowers.

Judge Westfaul ordered Flowers to have the fine paid in full by May 17.

Evelyn J. Baskins of 598 E. Lee St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court for failing to pay an old fine from February 2008 in the amount of $1,487.

Baskins stated she believes she has paid on the fine. The case is to be continued so that Baskins can bring receipts proving she’s paid the fine.

James K. Barber of 11427 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, was sentenced to time served for old fines in the amount of $328 after serving time in the Panola County Jail.

Anthony Brooks of 406 Dewberry St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court for a $1,058 fine from October 2016. “I was in an accident three weeks after the court date and I had to take off work. I just went back to work,” said Brooks. He has been allotted 30 days to pay the old fine.

Michael Fondren of 18 Earnestine Turner, Sardis, was charged with contempt of court with a $1,313 fine from February 2015. Fondren reported the fine had not been paid because he simple forgot.

Judge Westfaul accepted his reason and reduced the fine to $808 for the 10 days served. Fondren has 30 days to pay the fine.

Tyiesha D. Mister of 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court for an unpaid fine of $544. Mister had just paid one thousand dollars on the fine, which was originally $1,544. “You’ve made a good effort. Have the rest paid by April 27,” said the judge.

Jeremy Patterson of 318 Panola, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to possession of paraphernalia, running stop sign, driving while license suspended, expired tag and no proof of insurance.

Patterson also has an old fine from April of 2011 in the amount of $1,124. As Patterson was being cuffed for not paying the old fine his mom pleaded with the judge promising she was going to see it paid that day.

“Ok, I believe it’s gonna be paid today. You will go to jail to serve 32 days if the fine isn’t paid,” said Judge Westfaul.

Jermia Watson of 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple possession of marijuana stating her name was on the room at the Day’s Inn where the marijuana was found, but stated it was not hers. A trial date has been set for May 17.

Rashun Hewettle of 201-A Lester St., Batesville, was sentenced to time served after he pleaded guilty to public drunk.

Dominique Patterson of 318 Panola, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and open container and has 30 days to pay the $770 fine.

Patterson received time served for old fines from September of 2016 after serving 19 days in the Panola County Jail.

Houston Booth of 205-B Leonard St., Batesville, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case is to be set for trial at a later date.

April Cauthen of 12 PR 40635-D, Oxford, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana. Cauthen has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Leon Ross Jr., of 211 W. Deaton, Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for malicious mischief and theft of utilities.

Jamari A. Poole of 107 MLK, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and has 30 days to pay the $417 fine. Poole also has $168 in unpaid fines from June 2016.

“The money is on the way,” said Poole. Judge Westfaul ordered Poole to wait in the courtroom until the money arrived and instructed him to get the attention of the court so that he could pay his old fine, which he did.

Kevin Winfield of 205 Vaughn St., Batesville was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Christopher L. Morris of 245 Morris Ln., Batesville, was charged with aggravated assault. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

James A. Mims of 730 Sawyer Rd., Winona was charged with simple assault and the case was dismissed as the affiant, Robert Rose, failed to appear to prosecute. Rose was present at the end of court and questioned what happened to his case.

“I’ve already dismissed the case due to lake of prosecution. I can’t bring the case back up. That would be double jeopardy,” said Judge Westfaul.