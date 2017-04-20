SP Track and Field Day is Friday

The annual South Panola Track and Field Day is Friday, April 21, beginning at 9 a.m. at the South Panola football field. The public is invited to watch and cheer as the district’s special children compete in a variety of track and field events. The City of Batesville Parks Department coordinates the event, with help from many community and school volunteers who provide support, lunch, and games following the competition. The day will begin with the parade of athletes onto the field. South Panola Schools Superintendent Tim Wilder will open the ceremony. P.R. Roberts will deliver the invocation and serve as the announcer for the events.

In case of rain, the Track and Field Day will be held April 28.