SPFP loses close game to Grenada
SPFP loses close game to Grenada
By Myra Bean
The South Panola Lady Tigers ended last week with an upset loss to Grenada in its Strikeout For Cancer game, 2-0.
Granted, the Lady Tigers (14-6-1) played three straight days against some of the toughest opponents they will face this year.
They suffered the 5-4 walk-off loss to district foe Hernando Tuesday and held off a comeback attempt from Lake Cormorant on Wednesday.
Head coach Ashleigh Hicks said fatigue was a factor in how the Lady Tigers fared, but said Grenada is a very good team.
South Panola barely defeated Grenada in its SOFC game March 28, 3-2.
The Lady Tigers have a chance to even the series with Hernando in today’s district matchup. Hernando lost to Tupelo Thursday 2-1 to even that series. Hernando won the first game between the two teams 4-1.
Hernando still leads in the standings since Tupelo only beat them by 1.
Tonight’s game will determine the district champion.
South Panola will travel to Tupelo tomorrow for a district makeup with a varsity only game at 5 p.m. to end the district season.
Thursday, the regular season will end against Oxford on the road in games at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Today’s game at home starts with the middle school game at 4 p.m. followed by the junior varsity and then varsity. Grandparents day will be celebrated between games.