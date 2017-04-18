SPFP loses close game to Grenada

By Myra Bean

The South Panola Lady Tigers ended last week with an upset loss to Grenada in its Strikeout For Cancer game, 2-0.

Granted, the Lady Tigers (14-6-1) played three straight days against some of the toughest opponents they will face this year.

They suffered the 5-4 walk-off loss to district foe Hernando Tuesday and held off a comeback attempt from Lake Cormorant on Wednesday.

Head coach Ashleigh Hicks said fatigue was a factor in how the Lady Tigers fared, but said Grenada is a very good team.

South Panola barely defeated Grenada in its SOFC game March 28, 3-2.

The Lady Tigers have a chance to even the series with Hernando in today’s district matchup. Hernando lost to Tupelo Thursday 2-1 to even that series. Hernando won the first game between the two teams 4-1.

Hernando still leads in the standings since Tupelo only beat them by 1.

Tonight’s game will determine the district champion.

South Panola will travel to Tupelo tomorrow for a district makeup with a varsity only game at 5 p.m. to end the district season.

Thursday, the regular season will end against Oxford on the road in games at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Today’s game at home starts with the middle school game at 4 p.m. followed by the junior varsity and then varsity. Grandparents day will be celebrated between games.