Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 10

Tammy Jeanette Jackson, Rebel RV Park, 208054 Hwy. 6, Sardis, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Justin Scott Hadorn, 50 Business 7 South, Abbeville, was charged with five counts of shoplifting. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jarmarvis Alexander Banks, 1668 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Zachary Robert McCormick, 278 Strickland Rd., Coldwater, was charged with domestic violence.

Willis Trevell Henderson, 107 William St., Batesville, was charged with loud music, no driver’s license, no insurance and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Curtis Phillips, 631 Warren St., Apt. 3, Como, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 11

Xavier Markel Wilson, 201 Atkins St., Apt. B4, Sardis, was charged with disturbance of a family and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Keiandra Latrice Thomas, 6091 C Barnacre Rd., Sardis, was charged with distrubance of a family and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Bryan Michael Mullen, 219 Baker St., Batesville, was charged with disturbance of a family and trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnny Orville James, 1109 A. Central Academy Rd., Batesville, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Naquesha Samone Gaston, 627 Greenleaf Dr., Montgomery, Ala., was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

William Marquis Johnson, 11956 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Capresha Lanice Presley, 247 McClyde Rd., Como, was charged with malicious mischief, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Shanecka Lasha Shaw, 247 McClyde Rd., Como, was charged with malicious mischief, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Tessinnia Dysha Hunt, 5779 B Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, was charged with malicious mischief, simple assault and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Santana Shandrika Rogders, 113 Appletree Dr., Senatobia, was charged with simple assault, malicious mischief and disorderly conduct.

Thomas Gregory Gant, 200 Park St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Edna Fay Thomas, 6091C Barnacre Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply and abusive language to a law officer. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Demetric Devon Heaffner, 263 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Billy Edward Middleton, 260 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay fine. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jaterious Demone Dean, 103 Brooksey Cove, Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 12

Jimmy D. Vance, 1561 Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Ira Antonio Perry, 118 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April 13

Jake Levi Lacey, 2181 Deer Creek Rd., Byhalia, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Bobby Earl Jones, 1791 Gin Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Brenda Lasha Hughes, 4975 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, was charged with accessory after the fact. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 14

Jeremy Kendall Ellis, 1078 CR 114, Oxford, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay, failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals, running a stop sign, reckless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and has a child support lock-up order. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

David Trace Schmitz, 306 CR 497, Water Valley, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Donnie Darrell Booker, 147 Tallahoma Dr., Grenada, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Gregory Alan Massey, 6793 Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lonzo Martin, 218 Hickory Lane, Batesville, was charged with two counts of shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Fredrick Quillan Powell, 1656 McNeely Rd., Courtland, was charged with no insurance, driving while license suspended and no child restraint. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Sharon Annette Jamison, 551 Chestnut St., Marks, was charged with DUI first. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Daryel Levon Toles, 551 Chestnut St., Marks, was charged with driving while license suspended and DUI first. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Janice Faye Williams, 8322 Hwy. 35 South, Batesville, was charged with DUI third and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kernardo Martez Jackson, 213 Cherry St., Como, was charged with DUI second and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April 15

Jerry Wayne Milan, 894 A Partee Rd., Como, was charged with expired tag, no driver’s license, careless driving, no insurance and failure to yield for blue lights. The case will be heard in Justice Court

Jeramie Devon Waldrup, 323 Church St., Como, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Johnathan L. Lantern, 550 Crump St., Sardis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dusty D. Hawkins, 232 S Fourth St., West Helena, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Falicia Shunta Oliver, 1078 Sanders Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Antwon Smith, 250 Mississippi Ave., Sledge, was charged with expired driver’s license and no proof of liability insurance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kendravius Deward Leland, 800 E. Brittney Dr., Oxford, was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Johnnie Shaquitta Garrett, 510 Cattaile Ives Rd., Lawrenceville, Ga., has a hold for Georgia. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Steve McKinnick Martin, 12260 B Pope Water Valley Rd., Water Valley, was charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ronnie O’Neal Person, 1201 Campus Dr., Water Valley, was charged with DUI second. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Elvis Knox Reynolds, 1152 Stephens St., Water Valley, was charged with DUI and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joseph Ashford Rhines, 291 CR 403, Oxford, was charged with DUI and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Najrick Laquan Edward, 3339 Benson Rd., Pope, was charged with possession with intent to distribute. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Darius Donte McNeil, 216 Ford St., Como, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm by felon, switched tag, no driver’s license, no insurance and disregard for traffic device. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Paul Douglas Edmond, 109 Lester St. Apt. C, Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Pamel L. Nissen, 8 CR 4076, Oxford, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April 16

James M. Bay Jr., 3166 Deercreek Rd., Batesville, was charged with disturbance of a family, failure to comply and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Almanzo Terrell Lifford, 2433 Boyle Ave., Memphis, has a hold for Desoto County. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Alyiah Ta-Sha Scott, 311 Armstrong St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Sharon Ford Taylor, 9035 Hwy. 35 South, Courtland, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Linda Misty Jones, 301 South Hwy. 35, Collins, has a hold.