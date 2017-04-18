Obituaries

Marjorie Lee Fowler

COURTLAND–Marjorie Lee Bumpous Fowler, age 82, passed away on April 12, 2017 at her home in Courtland.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 17, at Wells Funeral Home. Interment was at Eureka Private Cemetery in Courtland.

Rev. Wayne Scoggins, Rev. Ken Salley, Mr. Mark Aldridge and Mr. Brandon Fowler and Mr. Lanny Fowler officiated the service.

Marjorie was born April 6, 1935 to the late Robert Dudley Bumpous and Reatha Lucille Tice Bumpous in Marshall County.

During her lifetime she worked for Kellogg’s in Memphis and was a member of Eureka United Methodist Church. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother and friend. She found much joy in taking care of her family and friends. Marjorie held a special love for her family and grandchildren.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory include her husband of 60 years, Roy Douglas “Doug” Fowler; her children, Lanny Douglas Fowler of Southaven, and Sondra Denise Fowler of Senatobia; 4 grandchildren, Michael Paul Fowler, Brandon Douglas Fowler, Lauren Elizabeth Fowler, and Dalton Cole Fowler; and 1 great grandchild, Gunner Slade Brewington.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Draxie Lynell Fowler; her parents, two sisters, Betty Jean McKnatt and Ann Hannah; two brothers, Raymond Bumpous and Randolph Bumpous.

Carolyn Jeannine Hall

CRENSHAW–Carolyn Jeannine Hall, age 69, passed away April 14 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services were Monday at Crenshaw Baptist Church with interment in Longtown Cemetery.

Born May 21, 1947 to the late William Leo and Peggy Joyce Purdon Parrish, she was a member of Crenshaw Baptist Church and worked for First Security Bank as a teller.

James Bailey Kimbrough

MARKS–Mr. James Bailey Kimbrough, 75, passed away Thursday April 13, 2017 at Merit Health in Batesville. Services were held Monday, April 17 in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Kimbrough was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Stella Kimbrough of Sardis; one son, Larry (Rose) Kimbrough of Pontotoc; eight sisters, Helen White of Republic, Mo., Jessie Faye Plunk of Clarksdale, Dovie Vaughn of Crenshaw, Lula Ann Rose of Carson, IA., Ethelyn Steueville of Plano, Texas, Ruby Cole, of Mendenhall, Nancy Whitworth of Republic, Mo., and Barbara Ann Crafton of McGee; two brothers, Herman Lee (Brenda) Kimbrough of Okolona and Roy (Terrie) Kimbrough of Sardis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vera Kimbrough, and one son, Robert Kimbrough.