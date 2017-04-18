North Panola advanced 20 tracksters to regionals

North Panola Shanique Burnette (second from front) placed in three different events at the district meet in Coldwater.
The Panolian photo by Ike House

By Ike House
North Panola participated in the 2-3A district meet held in Coldwater Friday advancing 20 tracksters. Runners advancing to regionals include the following:
Girls 400 meter dash, Shanique Burnette, 1:05.77; 800 meter run, Shanique Burnette, 2:46.68; 4×100 meter relay, Sherry Connor, Iesha Glover, Quintonya Webster and Johneicya Wilson, 32.00; 4×200 meter relay, Shanique Burnette, Sherry Connor, Jasmine Mays and Quintonya Webster, 1:50.25; 4×400 meter relay, Kenya Edwards, Jasmine Mays, Andrea Oliver and Taylor Edwards, 6:04.02; High Jump, Quitonya Webster, 4-08;
Boys 1600 meter run, Phillip Mangrum, 5:50.42; 300 meter hurdles, Zantavious Phillips, 49.93; 4×100 meter relay, Kenneth Jefferson, Jarvis Renix, Tyler Shorter and Clarence Taylor, 1:35.82; 4×800 meter relay, Theodore Henley, Delvin Kimmons, Nigel Magee and Phillip Mangrum, 11:22.07; High Jump, Roydarius Jackson, 5-10.25; Long Jump, Rhyshonne Bishop, 20-00, Roydarius Jackson, 19-05; Discus Throw, Rhyshonne Biship, 1-07.75.
The Cougars will return to the track on Saturday in Ponotoc to run the regional round.

