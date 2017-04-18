North Panola advanced 20 tracksters to regionals

By Ike House

North Panola participated in the 2-3A district meet held in Coldwater Friday advancing 20 tracksters. Runners advancing to regionals include the following:

Girls 400 meter dash, Shanique Burnette, 1:05.77; 800 meter run, Shanique Burnette, 2:46.68; 4×100 meter relay, Sherry Connor, Iesha Glover, Quintonya Webster and Johneicya Wilson, 32.00; 4×200 meter relay, Shanique Burnette, Sherry Connor, Jasmine Mays and Quintonya Webster, 1:50.25; 4×400 meter relay, Kenya Edwards, Jasmine Mays, Andrea Oliver and Taylor Edwards, 6:04.02; High Jump, Quitonya Webster, 4-08;

Boys 1600 meter run, Phillip Mangrum, 5:50.42; 300 meter hurdles, Zantavious Phillips, 49.93; 4×100 meter relay, Kenneth Jefferson, Jarvis Renix, Tyler Shorter and Clarence Taylor, 1:35.82; 4×800 meter relay, Theodore Henley, Delvin Kimmons, Nigel Magee and Phillip Mangrum, 11:22.07; High Jump, Roydarius Jackson, 5-10.25; Long Jump, Rhyshonne Bishop, 20-00, Roydarius Jackson, 19-05; Discus Throw, Rhyshonne Biship, 1-07.75.

The Cougars will return to the track on Saturday in Ponotoc to run the regional round.