ND finish season with win over Kirk

By Will Dickins

North Delta wrapped up third place in the district with a win over Kirk Academy Thursday night.

It was senior night as Zach Adams, Drew McCool, and Jones Montgomery were honored before the game for their time and effort spent in the baseball program.

One other thing to note was that this was Tyler Holland’s first game back from injuring his leg in the preseason.

The Green Wave had one shaky inning in the second inning but remained solid as the game went on only allowing one run after that inning. Kirk used this to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.

To prevent even more damage, Holland used his range to get a ball near second base and turn an unassisted double play for the second and third out.

As has been the story a few times this season, North Delta needed to answer as soon as possible.

They did just that scoring four runs in the third inning to take the lead. Lige Simmerman brought Cole Devazier home for the first run before Luke Daniels destroyed a ball that landed at the bottom of the fence in the right and center field gap which brought Simmerman home.

Two more runs would come a few batters later. Brandon Henson hit an RBI triple and was brought in by senior Adams with a single.

This would finish out the scoring in this inning bringing the score to 4-3.

North Delta was not finished. After a big third inning, the bats stayed hot in the fourth scoring two more runs.

Luke Noah reached home on a wile pitch. Simmerman scored his second run of the game with Daniels’s second RBI of the game. Daniels was seeing the ball extremely well as he put another good swing on the ball to the outfield.

The defense reigned supreme for the rest of the game. With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Kirk Academy was threatening to score.

A sneaky baserunner attempted to steal third base, but Ian Cole was prepared.

He gunned the runner down with ease to end the inning without wounds. The very next inning North Delta found themselves in another small jam with an opposing runner on second with two outs.

Holland used his new leg to reach a laser ground ball in the hole before showing off his own laser heaving the ball to first for the final out.

With big at bats and crucial plays on defense, North Delta left the home field for the last time this season with a win for the seniors as well as their playoff chances.

They head over to Indianola Academy for the first day of the district tournament with their first game being at four against Lee Academy. If they win, they immediately play Indianola.