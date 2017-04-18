Family will install, maintain Little Free Library at Trussell

By John Howell

Trussell Park will host a Little Free Library following Batesville aldermen approval on April 4 of a request by Suzanne Strehle.

A Little Free Library is a small, weather-proof structure large enough to accept donated books for temporary or permanent loan to others who also may be book donors.

Strehle said that her request to city officials was prompted by a question from her five-year-old child who wants to do something positive for the community. She said that her family will be responsible for building, installing and maintaining the Little Free Libray at Trussell Park.

Aldermen approved Strehle’s request pending clearance from assistant City Attorney Colmon Mitchell.

“Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world,” the Web site littlefreelibrary.org states.