Tourism tax can go toward library repair

By John Howell

Como librarian Alice Pierotti made a request for the town’s board of mayor and aldermen to consider a new roof for the library building paid from tourism tax funds.

“We sort of act as the chamber of commerce for the town, so it’s just asking to investigate using the tourism funds to put a new roof on the library,” Pierotti said of the memo she presented at Tuesday’s meeting of Como elected officials.

“With the work we’ve done here at the library, we’re a tourist destination. With the Blues markers and everything we serve as the go-to place for information about Hill Country music and other people who visit the library from out-of-town or out-of-state or out-of-country,” Pierotti said.

The library building is partially covered by a flat roof.

“I’m not sure. Build a new roof that’s not a flat roof?” she said. “The middle part is still working with a flat roof that’s many, many years old,” she added, noting evidence of water stains to ceiling tiles in the community meeting room where town board meetings are held.

“If it’s used as a tourist hub, and it’s the only place here in town to use as a hub, then in my opinion it’s sufficient,” City Attorney Revonda Griffin said, referring to proposed language that would justify the expenditure of tourist tax money for the library building.

“That’s what I want to hear,” Mayor Everette Hill said. “If we can do it and it’s not illegal, I’ve got no problems with it.”

The mayor said the town would advertise for bids on the library roof repair.

Aldermen approved a request for a $2,000 expenditure from tourism tax proceeds to erect a fence blocking access from an alley onto Main Street.

Police Chief Earl Burdette had requested the mayor and aldermen authorized construction of the fence to prohibit access to the alley that intersects Main Street at the First Security Bank building.

“The last two times the bank was attempted to be robbed, they used that alleyway,” Burdette said. “Also, we’ve got cars coming through there now, so that is a big safety issue.”

Burdette presented two proposals for construction of a ornamental metal fence eight feet tall with a guarded top to prevent it being climbed over.

Alderwoman Ruby Higgenbottom made motions to accept the quote from Ellis Ornamental Iron of Como and to pay for it from tourism funds. Both motions passed unanimously with Alderwomen Teresa Dishmon, Tonia Heard and Rachel Powell and Alderman John Walton adding their assents.