Obituaries

Brenda Faye Jones

BATESVILLE–Brenda Faye Jones, 55, departed this life Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at Batesville Jr. High School.

Brenda was born on May 5, 1961, in Batesville to the late Joseph and Margaree (Hill) Jones. Brenda attended South Panola High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1978.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving son, Robert Joseph Irby; two devoted sisters, Minnie Jones-Butts, Lou Verne Jones of Memphis; nine doting brothers, Bobby (Mechelle’) Jones, Joe (Ester) Jones, Malcom (Shirley) Jones, Pastor Melvin (Linda) Jones, Walter Jones, George Jones all of Memphis, Larry (Rose) Jones, Milton Jones, and David Lee Jones all of Batesville.

Brenda was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence and Robert Jones. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Glenda Parker Reed

BATESVILLE–Glenda Gay Parker Reed died April 7, 2017 at Merit Health Batesville.

Born May 18, 1963, she was the daughter of the late William Parker Sr. and Lillie Pearl Johnson Parker of Batesville.

Glenda accepted Christ as her personal savior at an early age and united with the Second Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

She was a graduate of South Panola High School (Class of 1981) and furthered her education at Coahoma Community College.

She married her sweetheart, James Reed, and loved him until his heavenly transition in 2007.

She was a faithful employee of Parker Hannifin until her health failed in 2004.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory: four children, Perivs (Connie) Parker of Ridgeland; Charrell, Darrell and Stephanie Parker, all of Batesville; two grandchildren, Kaylon Rutledge of Ridgeland and James Gabriel Parker of Batesville; six stepchildren, McAurther,, Calvin, and Relicia Reed, all of Memphis; Dameon and Thaddeus Reed of West Memphis, Ark.; Corey Woody of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves four loving sisters, Lourine Robinson and Linda (William) Johnson of Batesville; Rubye (Jasper) Williams of West Helena, Ark.; Brenda (Terry) Cosby of Canal Winchester, Ohio; one brother, Michale Parker of Batesville.

Her close friends, step-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law will also cherish memories she left behind.

She is preceded in death by three sisters, Clarene, Loyce and Joyce, and two brothers, Fredrick and William Jr., and one niece, Jasmine Cosby.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at Second Concord Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. William Johnson Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Cooley’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

L.V. Whitehead

HERNANDO—L.V. Whitehead, 67, died Tuesday April 11, 2017, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Funeral Services will be Sunday, April 16 at 2: p.m. at Second Baptist Church in Hernando. Pastor Quinton Taylor will officiate the service. Interment will follow at New Bethel Cemetery in Darling.

Mr. Whitehead was born June 30, 1949 to Albert and Ethel Lee Hodo Whitehead of Crenshaw. He was a retired truck driver and a member for Second Baptist Church.