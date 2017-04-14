Lady Tigers go 1-1 in back-to-back nights

By Myra Bean

It was the one that game got away Tuesday night.

The South Panola Lady Tigers (14-5-1 overall, 3-1 district) fell to Hernando in a pivotal district game in a 5-4 walkoff.

Hernando took a 2-0 lead in bottom of the first.

After scoring one run in top of the second, the Lady Tigers put together a three-run fourth inning to then take the lead, 4-2.

On an error and a two-run homer, Hernando tied the game in bottom of the sixth.

With runners on first and third in top of the seventh, Hernando struck out the Lady Tiger side.

In bottom of the seventh, Hernando single grounded out, walked and hit an RBI single to walkoff the winning run.

South Panola head coach Ashleigh Hicks was not happy and neither was the team of the outcome.

The Lady Tigers left 12 runners on base. Twice, the bases were loaded.

The one error South Panola committed allowed the runner to get to third safely and then score on the homerun to tie the game at four.

Kaitlin Tidwell pitched the complete game in seven innings. She fanned two batters, allowed nine hits, five runs and four walks.

Mallory Myers went 2-for-5, Ali Cummins and Madison Morgan, both went 2-for-4 to lead at the plate. Myers had one run and two RBIs.

Getting one hit each were Chloe Morgan, Haven Dulin, Sydney Morgan, Morgan Parker and Nautica Edwards.

The rally in the fourth started when Morgan Parker singled and courtesy runner Tra’Meisha Toliver was out going to third on a force out.

Madison Morgan laid down a bunt and beat out the throw to first, advancing Toliver to second. Edwards got on base on a fielders’ choice which led to Toliver’s out. Myers hit a single RBI, driving Madison Morgan home. Chloe Morgan hit an RBI double to drive Edwards home for the go-ahead run. Myers scored the fourth run on a passed ball.

The first run in the second inning was scored by Sydney Morgan who had walked to get on base and scored on Myers’ RBI single.

SP varsity 5, Lake Cormorant 4

In a make-up game from April 3 which was postponed due to rain, the South Panola Lady Tigers got back in the winning circle with a 5-4 win over the Lake Cormorant Lady Gators Wednesday.

In top of the second, Taylor Utz singled to center and scored on Haven Dulin’s bunt. Dulin reached first on an error and scored on Morgan Parker’s sacrifice fly to right for the 2-0 lead.

In top of the third, Chloe Morgan reached first on an error. Edwards bunted and beat out the throw to first as Chloe Morgan advanced to third.

Cummins’ hit a two RBI single to drive home Chloe Morgan and Edwards for the 4-0 lead.

Lake Cormorant cut the lead in half, 4-2, in bottom of the fourth on a two RBI single.

In top of the sixth, Chloe Morgan walked and scored on Edwards’ single to center for the 5-2 lead.

The Lady Gators had a last chance effort thwarted by the defensive heads up play in bottom of the seventh by the Lady Tigers.

They got in two more runs, one in the sixth and one in the seventh. Edwards caught fly to right for the third and final out.

South Panola scattered nine hits and committed three errors throughout the game.

Edwards, who moved from the number nine to number three in the lineup led at the plate, going 4-for-4, one run, one RBI.

Utz had two hits. Getting one hit each were: Myers; Chloe Morgan with two runs, one walk; and Cummins with two RBIs.

Rebekah Cook got the start on the mound and pitched six innings for the win. She struck out one, allowed 10 hits, four runs and no walks.

Tidwell pitched the seventh inning in relief and got the save and allowed one hit.

SP JV 2, Hernando 0

The South Panola Jr. Varsity avoided the fate of the varsity team as they shut out Hernando 2-0 Tuesday night.

Tra’Meisha Toliver walked and scored on Lena Grace Franklin’s RBI single to right in top of the first.

Molly Seay scored in the top of the third after she singled and scored on a passed ball.

Rebekah Cook was on the mound for the Lady Tigers and struck out five batters and allowed one hit.

The Lady Tigers traveled to Grenada Thursday to play in their Strikeout For Cancer (SOFC) game, but the score was not available at press time.

The Lady Tigers will finish the regular season next week with another busy week. Tuesday, they will host Hernando in district play, beginning with the Jr. High game at 4, followed by the Jr. Varsity and varsity at 5 and 6 p.m.

Wednesday, they will travel to Tupelo for a district make up contest with a varsity game only at 5 p.m.

Next Friday, they will end the regular season at Oxford at 5:30 and 7 p.m. in non-district action.