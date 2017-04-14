It’s a good day to plant garden, or go fishing

It’s Friday, April 14, and not just any Friday, it’s Good Friday!

It’s a good Friday to learn why it’s called Good Friday. Easter Sunday is considered to be the day of Jesus’ resurrection; therefore, the Friday before Easter Sunday would be the day of His crucifixion and burial. Jewish calendars are based on lunar and solar cycles, so it’s a good possibility that these dates are fairly accurate. Easter is considered a movable feast because it falls on the first Sunday, after the first full moon, after the vernal equinox (the first day of spring) and because of this the date can be traced. Celebrating these days was a tradition that was begun sometime around the 4th century.

It’s a good Friday to plant your vegetable garden! Another tradition for this day! And this year Easter weekend just happens to coincide with our frost clear date! Another good reason! There’s a good selection of vegetable transplants to be found right now, so plant away. Fresh home grown squash and tomatoes just can’t come soon enough!

And for the same reason it’s a good Friday to set out bedding plants! I’ll confess that I took the risk and planted a few annuals earlier this month, but luckily the weather held out. I’ve set out lantana and dragon wing begonias to disguise my scalped boxwoods for this summer but this weekend I’m going for ferns…Kimberly queen and macho varieties. And maybe a few more flowers….I can’t resist.

Warm weather is probably here to stay so it’s a good Friday to put up your winter clothes and get out your warm weather duds. Be sure winter clothes are clean when you put them away for the season. Moths love to feast on clothes that are soiled with spilled food and beverages.

And because the temps outside are rising it’s a good Friday to change the filter in your air conditioner or central HVAC system. A/Cs will be humming soon.

It’s a good Friday to service your lawnmower and sharpen the blades for the season if you haven’t yet. Spring rains and sunny skies are making those weeds and grass really grow.

It’s a good Friday to go fishing I hear. Dogwoods have been blooming so the crappie should be biting and lucky for us we’re right here between some really good crappie fishing “holes” as my daddy called them.

It’s a good Friday to grill catfish, too. April is national catfish month. Sounds like a good supper on the deck to me!

It’s a good Friday, and the last Friday, to get your taxes done on time!

And, of course, it’s a good Friday to dye some Easter Eggs. (Fresh is not best when it comes to boiled eggs. Fresh eggs are harder to peel.) Then hide and find!

I hope it’s a good day for you! Have a happy Easter weekend.

Recipe of the Week

Lemon Grilled Catfish

From the Catfish Institute, you’ll catch lots of recipes at www.uscatfish.com

½ cup Worcestershire sauce

½ cup fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 to 4 drops Tabasco

½ teaspoon ground thyme

U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish fillets, whole or cut into strips

Mix all the seasoning ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid; shake well to mix thoroughly. The marinade will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. Wash catfish fillets and pat dry. Cover fillets with marinade; refrigerate for 1 to 4 hours. Grill over a medium-hot fire, basting with marinade. To cook inside, melt a tablespoon of butter in a heavy skillet on high heat. Place the catfish in the hot skillet, shaking it to prevent sticking. Cook the fish, turning and shaking the pan for 3 to 4 minutes until done. Serve immediately.