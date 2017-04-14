Grants fund Como homes

By John Howell

Two Como residents will have new homes built after the Mississippi Home Corporation approved additional funds to cover the cost of construction.

Como aldermen gave unanimous approval to contracts that will allow Druetto Construction Company to build a home for Jessie Mae Golden for $98,550 and for K and T Construction to build a home for Louise Renix for $102,400.

North Delta Planning and Development District Program Specialist Lillian Morris Hilson has guided town officials through the grant process that was first approved by Mississippi Home Corporation last year but failed to provide enough money to cover the bids for the homes’ construction.

Como applied for the additional funds in March and Hilson announced Tuesday night the approval of additional grants that, when coupled with changing the homes’ siding specifications from brick to vinyl, will cover the $200,950 construction cost plus attorneys’ fees, surveys and administrative costs.

The Mississippi Home Corporation is the lead agency for federal housing programs administered by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Urban Development.

Golden and Renix will move out of their existing homes after Easter. The contractors have 90 working days to complete the new homes.according to Hilson.