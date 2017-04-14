County’s job picture improved during February, MDES says

By Rita Howell

Panola County’s unemployment rate fell in February almost two percentage points, as the county mirrored the state’s improved job picture, according to the most recent report by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

The February rate for Panola was 5.8, an improvement over January’s 7.7 percent unemployment. Mississippi’s rate in February was 4.6, and the national rate was 4.9.

The figures reflect those currently seeking employment.

Panola had a labor force of 13,140 people (age 16 and over) in February, with 12,370 employed and 770 still seeking employment, according to MDES.

Unemployment rates fell in all six of the counties that adjoin Panola, with Tate (4.2), Lafayette (3.3), and Yalobusha (4.7) posting lower rates, and Tallahatchie (6.3), Quitman (8.5) and Tunica (6.3) showing higher rates than Panola.

Panola continues to hold the 53rd spot in the state, with Rankin still at the top with 3.1 percent jobless, and Issaquena at the bottom with 16.8.