Weather, raccoons and local hospitality combine for success of Winter Classic

Batesville, Panola County—we got this one right.

I’m talking about the past weekend’s United Kennel Club Winter Classic Raccoon Hunt.

Hunters from literally across the country drove to Batesville, Mississippi to participate in the largest competitive coon hunt sponsored by UKC.

They hunted in four states including Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama and here at home in Mississippi to have ample space for the hundreds of dogs and hunters.

They all enjoyed the “Chamber of Commerce” weather and many expressed their gratitude for the hospitality shown by the community.

Moving the hunt back to follow deer and duck seasons was obviously a good move.

One Panolian who had not familiarized herself with the annual festivity was awed not only by the intricacies of the sport of coon hunting, but also by the hordes of people who would drive a far distance to participate.

While campers and tents were numerous around Batesville Civic Center and the RV spaces were rented to capacity, hotels and motels in Batesville and surrounding communities felt the effect as did local eateries and other places of business.

Local coon hunting clubs who assist with finding hunting locations and guiding and/or judging the hunts are also to be commended for making the process an overwhelming success. It also helps the most private property owners in the area are willing to “loan” their woods for the weekend hunt.

Batesville and anyone else involved should take a bow. Here’s hoping many more years of the same.