Valentines Day Coloring Contest Winners
Winners of the Panolian’s Valentine Coloring Contest are (in front, from left)) Presley Gammel and Mallorie Tisdale (6-10 age division) and (in back) TrinEdee Young and Jackson Russell, (ages 2-5). The young artists received gift baskets with Valentine treats. Co-sponsors of the contest were AAAA Storage, Moore Body Shop, Mississippi Detective and Security Service, Able Wrecker, Total Comfort Heating and Air and Riley Paving Asphalt Corp.
The Panolian photo by Rita Howell