Panola County Jail Log

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

February 6

Charles Brandon Harrison, 480 Junior Johnson Road, Sardis, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Randy Boyd Abbot, 479 Highway 9 N, Bruce, was charged with having an expired tag, no insurance and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Daniel Dyron Patton, 17 B Crouch Road, Batesville, was charged with trespassing.

Abigail Austin Brown, 17279 C Highway 51, Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tameka Shae Lamar, 410 Dewberry Street, Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

February 7

Isaiah Marquell Pickens, 4860 Highway 32 West Central, Charleston, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, expired tag, driving while license suspended and firearm enhancement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Steve Towns, 1790 A Cotton Plant Road, Batesville, was charged with simple domestic. The case will be heard in Municipal Court.

Clarence Willie Hardrick, 207 Thomas Lane, Batesville, was charged with DUI second, no driver’s license and no tag. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Sabrina Nicole Barksdale, 19697 B Highway 51, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shauntia Lashay Williams, 100 Tindall Cove, Batesville, was charged with false pretenses. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cassandra Williams, 4168 Pleasant Grove Road, Como, has a hold for Crenshaw.

Calvin Miller, 4058 Pleasant Grove Road, Como, has a hold for Crenshaw.

Larry Darnell Milton, 3260 Deer Creek Road, Batesville, was charged with probation violation.

Linda Gail Smith, 1158 Stonebridge Drive, Grenada, was charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, improper equipment and no tag. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marcus Anthony Leverson, 202 Evonly Street, Senatobia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Jaterion Marquez Lee, 203 Von Street, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cherish Nicole Gardner, 303 Railroad Street Lot 19, Como, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 8

Jack Ryan Wilkinson, 27 Elfie Circle, Oxford, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christopher Chase Purett, 3623 Old Panola Road, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Diane L. Ragon, Highway 315 Happy Days Motel, Sardis, has a hold for Bolivar County.

Stanley Earl Coleman, 28717 Highway 51 N, Como, was sentenced to six years by Mississippi Department of Corrections. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Artenis Jermaine Russell, 15412 Ballentine Road, Sardis, was charged with burglary with five years to serve. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Lisa Blair Nissen, 2719 Dummyline Road, Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Darius Dewayne Lester, 208 West Lee Street, Sardis, was charged with violation of post release superior. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jeremy Delain Mayer, 1216 Terza Road, Batesville was charged with burglary and grand larceny. The cae will be heard in Justice Court.

Shundarrius Kenyon Lester, 208 West Lee Street, Sardis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Deiontei Rayshud Ballard, 650 Autumn Street, Coldwater, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Tmoreyla Jvon Russell, 13323 C Highway 315, Sardis, was charged with possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 9

Raveene Cemone Lee, 150 MLK Drive, Apt. A-7, Batesville, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Riccardo Javiar Hankins, 129 Greg Taylor Road, Courtland, has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Braddrecus Deangelo Suggs, 58 Otto Sanford Subdivision, Courtland, was charged with careless driving and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Trenton Cortez Norwood, 420 West Lee Street, Sardis, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal and Circuit Courts.

February 10

Brittany Samantha Curry, 701 Armstrong Street, Batesville, was charged with false information, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Shontina Angelnette Lynn, 3198 Gina Street, Memphis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Belmon Jamall Smith, 205 First Street, Marks, was charged with statutory rape. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Everette Riley Mixon, 210 Georgia Street, Batesville, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Izear Quantorius Farmer, 48 Hibblett Road, Como, was charged with no driver’s license, improper equipment, and simple possession. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Vancarda Jamel Johnson, 70 Hibblett Road, Como, was charged with contempt of court and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Junathean Antwon Aikins, 4347 Dunlap Road, Como, was charged with simple possession. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Sylvester Boyce Jr., 4527 Dunlap Road, Como, was charged with loitering. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

February 11

Kevin Merrell Jr., 135 Hibblett Road, Como, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Trodarius Devonte Pettis, 303 Railroad Street Lot 29, Como, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Cedric Dewone Hunter, 714 West Pearl Extension, Sardis, was charged with careless driving and no license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Heriberto Eddie Virella, 8557 Shady Grove Road, Batesville, was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

William Darrell Walls, 714 Letha Wiley Road, Sardis, was charged with simple possession, no driver’s license and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Laporchia Keari Young, 435 Warren Street, Como, was charged with disturbing the peace and contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

George Lamar Ards, 106 Bradford Street, Batesville, was charged with improper equipment, driving while license suspended, no insurance and DUI first. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Roosevelt Young, 219 Warren Street, Como, was charged with simple possession. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Dewons Edward Harmon, 2446 Barnacre Road. Batesville, was charged with DUI, no driver’s license and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 12

Stanley Lester, 1056 Henderson Road, Batesville, was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Timothy Rayford, 353 Brumley Road, Byhalia, has a hold for Desoto.

February 13

Eddie D. Ashford, 614 McCloud Road, Coldwater, was charged with contempt of court, driving while license suspended and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

James Nolan Vest, 938 Seven Road, Batesville, was charged with careless driving and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.