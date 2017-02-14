Obituaries

Michael Anderson

BATESVILLE – Michael Anderson, 64, died February 7, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services were held February 11 at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel in Batesville. Pastor Zannie Leland officiated. Interment was at Batesville Cemetery.

Mr. Anderson was born June 15, 1952 in Batesville to Willie Anderson and Shirley Kirkwood Battle.

He was a driver for the U.S. Postal Service and a member of Coleman Chapel A.M.E Zion Church.

Col. Wallace G. Cox Sr.

CROWDER–Col. Wallace G. Cox Sr., 83, died at Timeless Grace Assisted Living in Pearl River County on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 15, at 1 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Col. Cox was born September 18, 1933 near Lambert. He was a graduate of Crowder High School, Northwest Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He was in the Army until his retirement, serving from the Korean War era until the Persian Gulf War.

He was a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church in Picayune.

Peter LeMaster Harper

BATESVILLE – Peter LeMaster Harper, 68, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his home.

A memorial service was held Monday at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville.

Mr. Harper was born October 20, 1948 in Batesville to the late Emma LeMaster Harper and Dr. William Sterling Harper Jr. He was a former employee of Bausch & Lomb, and taught school for a short time in Sardis.

Peter’s passion was music and he spent most of his life pursuing that passion as a singer and songwriter. He leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Samantha Harper Macy of Beverly Hills, CA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Batesville Presbyterian Church, 121 Eureka Street, Batesville, MS 38606 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Willie Floyd McGill

BATESVILLE–Willie Floyd McGill, 63, died Friday, January 20, 2017 at Merit Health Center.

Funeral services were held at Cooley’s Mortuary Friday, February 3. Pastor Terry Townsend officiated. Interment was held at Armstrong Church of God Cemetery in Batesville.

Mr. McGill was born May 27, 1953 to John D. R. McGill Sr. and Ethel Owens McGill. He was a musician.

Billie M. Waldrip

SARDIS – Billie M. Waldrip, 79, died February 7, 2017 at Merit Health Care.

Funeral services were . February 10 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment was at Hebron Baptist Cemetery. Hal Johnson officiated.

Mrs. Waldrip was born July 8, 1937 to the late Roosevelt and Trever Matthews of Sardis. She was a factory worker and a member of Hebron Baptist Church.

Ernest Wall

MEMPHIS–Ernest Wall, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his home. He was the brother of Kelly Wall, Anna Hall and Gwendolyn Pettis, all of Sardis.

Services were Monday at Vollintine Baptist Church in Memphis.

Mr. Wall was born September 15,1934 to the late Kelly and Frances Ernesteen Edmonds Wall of Sardis.