Lady Wave pulls out nail biter over Bayou

By Will Dickins

The Lady Wave basketball team pulled out a nail biter versus Bayou Academy in District Tournament action Friday night. They won 54-49 as they moved on to the District Championship Game.

Each team battled back and forth throwing punches left and right (not literally). Neither team wanted to give up breathing room to the other. North Delta’s run in the third quarter showed to be just enough to hold off the resilient Colts from Bayou Academy.

Both games during the season ended with close finishes with Bayou looking to finally break through. North Delta was not going to let that happen.

Just as expected, the game started out hotly contested. The Lady Waves trotted out into a man to man defense to hold the Colts and did well but allowed multiple second chance points due to offensive rebounds. Both teams ended the quarter with a frenzy of points with 11 points altogether came under one minute to play with North Delta getting the last bucket as time expired. The score was 18-17 Bayou Academy.

North Delta came back in the second quarter switching between man and 1-3-1 defenses to see if they could create offense with defense as well as slow the Colt attack down. The Lady Waves came out of the half leading 29-28.

The North Delta offense belonged to Ally Alford as she showed her inner Westbrook or Diana Taurasi to be more gender accurate as she scored 33 total points on the night. The overall effort from Alford carried over to the rest of the team as the third quarter rolled around.

The Lady Waves scored 14 points (12 from Alford) while they finally slowed down the Colts for a measly 7 points to create an eight point lead heading into the final quarter of play.

With the championship game in sight, North Delta had to continue to play defense and ultimately make their free throws to pull out the win. Bayou Academy never quit and continued to fight late into the game, but North Delta took care of their free throws barely holding off a late 10-5 run by the Colts.