Cougars smash Independence while Lady Cougars fall at the buzzer

By Ike House

Senior night is always a big night in sports and for the Cougars it was no different. The Cougars faced off against the Independence Wildcats in two big games. Nothing was on the line but pride for both teams with the tournament schedule cemented.

NP boys 71, Independence 51

The Cougars lost by five the last time these two faced off but this time the Cougars had the upper hand as they defeated the Wildcats 71-51. In the first half \Vennis Mills came out and scored 14 points.

The Cougars were 5-for-8 from three point range in the half. They scored a total of 35 points in the half. But they only led 35-26 at the half but they took off in the fourth quarter with free throws and good defense.

The defense of the Cougars frustrated the Wildcats as they received three technical fouls in the second half. The Cougars also went 11-of-19 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats could not hold out the Cougars and fell in the last regular season game. Leading the way for the Cougars was Jamarcus Jones and Mills both with 18 points.

Other scorers were Mario Fenner Jr. and Darrell Young with nine each, Kenneth Jefferson and Jordan Dandridge both with six points and Jarvis Renix with five points.

Independence girls 46, NP 44

For the Lady Cougars, the game did not turn out with the same end result but the game was much closer. It was a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the district.

Independence defeated the Lady Cougars before but the Lady Cougars were looking to even up the season series. Going into the half the Lady Cougars trailed by two, 24-22.

The second half found both teams struggling to score especially with wide open shots. As the clock ticked down in the fourth the Lady Cougars gained the lead with a basket from Kenya Edwards.

The Lady Wildcats came back and hit another three-pointer to put them up by one but the Cougars did not stay down long as they got a trip to the line with a one and one opportunity, but missed the shot which would have tied the game.

With a foul sending the Wildcats to the line, Independence failed to put the game out of reach as they made only one basket.

With six seconds left in the game, North Panola attempted a three-pointer but missed and lost 46-44.

Leading the Lady Cougars in scoring was Edwards with 15 points. Other scorers were Jasmine Mays with seven, QuiTonya Webster with six, Monique Burnette with three and Leah Shorty with two points.

North Panola will host the district tournament this week. See page A16 for district tournament bracket.