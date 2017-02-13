2017 UKC Winter Classics

Hustler, a Treeing Walker owned by Scott Engle and Randy Morgan of Hillsboro, Ohio, scored 1,725 in combined points from the Friday and Saturday Nite Hunts to claim the overall championship at the UKC Winter Classic, held in Batesville February 10-11.
The Panolian photo by Rita Howell
Batesville Alderman-at-large Teddy Morrow was on hand to congratulate Lory Galbreath of Cabot, Ark., who won the UKC Winter Classic Bench Show with Rocky, a five-year-old Bluetick.
The Panolian photo by Rita Howell
Deserea Hilton of Oklahoma takes Shaker for a walk on the grounds of the Batesville Civic Center Saturday.
Taking sixth place in the registered division at the Winter Classic Saturday Nite Hunt was Trailer Joe, an English coonhound owned by Doug Nester of Carrolton (left) and handled by Don Gregg of Batesville (center). Also shown is John Nester (right). Trailer Joe scored 400 points.
Jamie Snider’s English coonhound Diesel placed second in Nite Champion division at the Saturday Nite Hunt at the UKC Winter Classic over the weekend. With Snider (of Pope) are (from left) Doug Nester of Carrolton, Brandon Henson and Chuck Henson of Batesville, and Brett Stevens of Missouri. Diesel scored 650 points.
Melinda Hicks of Camden, W.V., and Treeing Walker Callie had success at the Winter Classic Bench Show. Callie was awarded “Best Female of Breed,” and has the medal to prove it.
Perhaps shopping for a coonhound pup, or maybe just taking in the sights, were Panola Countians visiting the UKC Winter Classic Saturday. Shown are (from left) Judd Gentry, The Southerlands of North Carolina, breeders of American Leopard Hounds, John Thomas, Anderson Gentry and Teddy Morrow.
The Panolian photo by Rita Howell
Indiana coonhound enthusiasts Rob Hunter and Damita Rudolph hunted with Sniper in Shelby State Park in Tennessee Friday night.
Tristan Osborne of Carriere was headed home from the Winter Classic Saturday with a new Treeing Walker pup, Smoke, which he promised to bring back next year to show and hunt.
The Panolian photo by Rita Howell
At Saturday’s UKC Winter Classic Nite Hunt, the high scoring American Leopard female was Jones’ Ruby, owned and handled by Mickey Greer (right) of Water Valley. At left is Jackie Jones, also of Water Valley. Ruby scored 100 plus.
With 1,039 dogs registered, it was the biggest coonhound event ever for the UKC, with casts spreading out all over North Mississippi, and into Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee. The Winter Classic was headquartered at the Batesville Civic Center.
The Henry family of Alabama, here for the Winter Classic, includes Nick, Whitney, Colten, and Pearl, the Black and Tan.