Sardis mayor faces challenger

By Rupert Howell

Former Sardis alderman Lula Palmer has qualified for another run for mayor of Sardis and incumbent alderman-at-large Roy L. Scallorn will run for re-election to that post.

Palmer faces incumbent mayor Billy Russell whom she lost to four years ago in a primary runoff after she led the first. All Sardis candidates thus far are Democrats.

Scallorn will face challenger Michael Price in the city-wide race for alderman-at-large who unsuccessfully ran for the Ward Three Alderman position in 2013.

The winner of that race was Bonnie D. Smith who has also qualified for re-election to the Alderman, Ward Three post..

Wards One and Two, currently occupied by Aldermen Jojo Still and Clarence “Boo Boo” Jones are yet to have qualifiers as of Thursday.

Municipal primary elections are Tuesday, May 2 and qualifying deadlines are Friday, March 3.