Obituaries

Billy Joe Alred

Billy Joe Alred, 71, died February 4, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services were held February 9 at Terza United Methodist Church. Interment followed at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Billy was born January 1, 1946 in Sardis to the late Elvin Thomas Alred Sr. and Anne Still Alred.

He was the owner of Alright Bail Bonds and a member of Terza United Methodist Church.

Louise Howard Bishop

Louise Howard Bishop, 84, passed away at her home in Batesville on February 3, 2017. Services were held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Memphis on February 6.

Mrs. Bishop was born on October 8, 1932 to the late Jodie Freeman and Malisa Annie Carlisle Howard and was self-employed during her life.

Mrs. Bishop was married to Curtis Dean Bishop on August 16, 1956 in Marks. They shared 22 years together before he passed in June of 1978.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Odie Howard and sister, Marie Rutledge.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Dean Bishop, Gene Bishop; one daughter, Glenda Bishop Rotenberry; seven grandchildren, Bradley Bishop, Christy Syme, Jason Bishop, Cathy Vincent, Charity Bishop, Camille Vela and Dean Bishop; and seven great-grandchildren.

Earnestine Butler

BATESVILLE–Earnestine Butler, 97, passed away February 5, 2017 at Baptist Memorial hospital in Oxford.

Visitation will be held February 10 at Cooley’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Family hour will be from 4-6 p.m.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 11 at 2 p.m. at the Batesville Jr. High School Auditorium. Interment will follow at Rock Hill M.B. Church Cemetery in Sardis.

Earnestine was born January 17, 1920 in Sardis to the late Armstead and Willie McKinney.

Earnestine was a housekeeper and a member of the Rock Hill M.B. Church. She was a mother of the church, Usher, Sunday school teacher, and Eastern Star.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory include one son, Ernest Butler of Carson, Calif, one daughter, Mary M. Pride of Sardis, 15 grandchildren, 37 great grand children, and 21 great- great grandchildren.

Richard Daugherty

Richard Daugherty, 71, died February 7, 2017 at Methodist Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services were held February 9 at Wells Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Crowder Cemetery.

Mr. Daugherty was born June 23, 1945 to the late H.E. and Dorothy Daugherty of Yalobusha County. Richard was a farmer. He attended Blue Lake Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church in Hinchcliff.

Loycie Quee Fletcher

Loycie Quee Fletcher, 67, passed away January 31, 2017 at Baptist East in Memphis.

The family will hold visitation Friday, February 10 at Henderson Funeral Home from 3-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held February 11 at 1 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Sardis.

Mrs. Fletcher was born November 1, 1949 to the late Leroy Wagner and Jeneva Love.

Johnnie Quincy Lyons

COMO–Johnnie Quincy Lyons, 99, passed away February 5, 2017 at his residence. Visitation will be held Friday, February 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia. Services will be Saturday, February 11, at 1 p.m. at West Side Church of Christ in Como. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery.

James Andrew Paris

OAKLAND–James Andrew Paris, 100, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Merit Health in Batesville.

Mr. Paris was born on August 28, 1916 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to the late Aubrey Wright Paris and Roy Paris.

He was a veteran of both the United States Army and the United States Air Force.

Following his retirement from the Air Force, he was the owner of Paris Auto Parts in Oakland for many years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 10 a.m. at Dickins Funeral Home with Rev. James Edwards officiating. Burial will follow, with military honors, in Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, February 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lee Pugh

BATESVILLE–Lee Pugh, 44, died February 5, 2017 at his residence. He was born May 23, 1972 to Ruth Ann Pugh Hendricks. Lee worked in the flooring industry. A memorial service was held February 9 at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia.

Billie M. Waldrip

Billie M. Waldrip, 79, died February 7, 2017 at Merit Health Care in Batesville.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. February 10 at Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Hebron Baptist Cemetery. Mr. Hal Johnson will officiate.

Mr. Waldrip was born July 8, 1937 to the late Roosevelt and Trever Matthews of Sardis. Billie worked as a factory worker and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church.

Ernest Wall

Ernest Wall, 82, passed away February 8 at his home in Memphis. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Ernest is the brother of Kely Wall, Anna Hall and Gwendolyn Pettis, all of Sardis.