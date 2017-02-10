Now it’s up to Senate to extend city’s tourism tax

When I received the letter to the editor from J. W. Willis (published on the facing page) about the litter problem on Pope-Crowder Road where he lives, I wrote back that I hoped his generation would figure out how to curb the paper, trash and garbage strewn along our roadsides, because I have given up on mine.

It’s awful, especially depressing this time of year when foliage has died back to expose our trashiness. Ride down any road with your eyes open and what do you see? Otherwise, Panola is blessed with a rather scenic landscape. Does anybody notice besides J. W. and me?

Willis is a Boy Scout in Batesville Troop 478 where Jim Whitten is completing his 75th year as scoutmaster. Or maybe not quite that long, but the whole time that he has been scoutmaster, I have never once talked to him about whatever scout activity that was then underway that he did not make the comment, “I’ve got a really great group of boys right now.”

Year after year after year, and he’s always got this really great group of boys?