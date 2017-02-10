NDJH Lady Wave win back-to-back titles

By Will Dickins

The North Delta Junior High Lady Wave basketball team’s season came to a close Saturday and they traveled home as District Champs for the second year in a row. They defeated Kirk Academy 51-11 before outlasting Bayou Academy 26-25 in the championship game.

Ally Alford led the team with 28 points in the easy victory over Kirk. She was followed by Faith Bollinger’s 15 points. North Delta dominated from start to finish with an up and down the floor, fast paced game. Kirk Academy never could find a rhythm or a way to stop the Lady Wave.

As they moved on to the district championship, Coach Harrison Nickle had two playmakers in Alford and F. Bollinger but knew he needed to find others to step up. The production from those two players might not be there every game.

That situation arose Saturday as the Green Wave battled to repeat as District Champs. Being prepared for this, other players found confidence when the game came down to the wire. Isabella Morrow and Ema Cay Donaldson stepped up to answer the call.

Morrow forced many turnovers on defense like normal but also brought much needed offense when her team needed it. Donaldson proved to be clutch as she made important shots with one being the game winner from the top of the key as time grew scarce.

North Delta played great defense as usual but made a few stops to close out the game after Donaldson’s shot put them up by one point. They did not allow many easy shots throughout the game and that proved to be the difference between a close loss or District Championship.

“I tried to prepare us for that moment when Ally and Faith would not be there. I did not start those two in the Lee Academy game for that reason. I needed others to step up. That was our first loss of the season, but I don’t care about the records. We just want the trophy at the end of the year however it needs to happen,” said Coach Nickle.

Coaching decisions do not always go the way one hopes, but in this situation it did. It paid off in the championship game. More players found confidence as the season went on.

It was a very successful season in Coach Nickle’s terms as their goal was reached. They are back to back champs. It did not go as planned, but they were prepared. They prevailed. You now have your 2017 Junior High AAA District 1 Champs. They are now prepared to head into High School playoffs and into next season with more offense and more confidence.