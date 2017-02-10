Lady Cougars go 1-1 in non-district play

By Ike House

The Lady Cougars went 1-1 earlier in the week with two back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday nights. They faced off against two non-district opponents.

They faced the Coldwater Cougars on Monday and did not disappoint by putting on a show for the home crowd. They won by big margin with the starting five only playing an accumulative of seven minutes.

The Lady Cougars did not have one of their best offensive quarters this season but they did on defense holding Coldwater to six points.

In the second quarters, things got out of hand as the Lady Cougars made a 20-4 run making the score at half 37-10. After the half the Lady Cougars continued their dominance with an 18 point quarter holding Coldwater to two points.

The Lady Cougars slowed in the fourth but won the contest 62-13 without star shooting guard QuiTonya Webster. Leading the lady Cougars was Kenya Edwards with 12 points. Other scorers were Johniecya Wilson with nine; Leah Shorty with seven; Jasmine Mays with six; Amani Howard and Paige Ward with five points each; Shakevia Loveberry with four points; Sherry Connor with three; Iesha Glover, Eriunna Goings, Monique Burnette with two points each and Taijah Webb with one.

The next night of basketball for the Lady Cougars did not go well against Grenada. They lost the contest 49-30 which was closer at times than the final score shows.

In the first the Lady Chargers led 15-8 in a quarter where the Chargers pull out but the Lady Cougars closed the gap. Going into the half the Lady Cougars were down 10, 26-16.

The Lady Cougars would pull within six in the third quarter but they could not maintain the distant as the Lady Chargers pulled off once more. They would get back that close throughout the rest of the game and would fall 49-30.

Leading the Lady Cougars in scoring was Edwards with 13 points. Other scorers were Webster and Mays with six points each; Shorty with two points and Ward with a point.

The Lady Cougars will have senior night tonight against Independence. The district tournament for the 2-3A district begins Monday and will be held at North Panola.