Cougars go 2-0 in back-to-back games

By Ike House

The Cougars dominated their non-district play on Monday and Tuesday night.

North Panola (boys)-91 Coldwater -33

Monday they faced a young Coldwater team who handled the play of the big men for the Cougars.

In the first quarter the North Panola big men scored 15 of their 29 points and that streak continued on. Sixteen of the 17 man roster for the Cougars scored at least two points.

At the half the Cougars led 49-11 and did not let up as in the second half the back-ups got more than their fair chance to shine.

The Cougars scored another whopping 42 points that put the Cougars at 91 where they finished 91-33.

Leading the way for the Cougars was Jamarcus Jones with 17 points. Other scorers were Zantavious Phillips with 12; Roydarius Johnson and Darrell Young with nine points each; Vennis Mills with seven points; Jarvis Renix and Mario Fenner Jr. with six each; Tremaine Turner and Jay’Sean Smith with five points each; Phillip Mangrum and Canijah Jones with four points each and Ankerrion Gross, Tyler Shorter and Sylvonta Oliver all with two points each.

North Panola (boys)-51 Grenada -46

The next night against Grenada was a little bit tougher. Going into the second quarter the Cougars led 18-6 but the score did not remain that one sided. The Chargers played much better in the second as they led 22-18 by halftime.

In the fourth quarter things became more intense as the Cougars had to sink free throws to regain the lead. They also had to make some last second free throws to put the game out of reach for the Chargers.

The Cougars escaped with a 51-46 win over the Chargers. Leading in scoring for the Cougars was Young with 15 points. Other scorers were Jones with 12; Mills with seven and Renix and Oliver with four points each.

The Cougars will be having senior night tonight against Independence. The district tournament for the 2-3A district begins Monday and will be held at North Panola.