Cafe proposed for Downtown

By John Howell

Batesville aldermen on Tuesday agreed to allow Tony Barragan to move forward with plans to open a cafe in the old Sterling’s building 131 Public Square.

Barragan said he plans to offer soul food and “southern comfort food” with Friday and Saturday night features that would include fried catfish. He said that he would like to offer light wine and beer on his menu.

Last fall Barragan opened Square Tacos in the small building across Panola Avenue from the proposed cafe location. He also owns Bim Bam Burgers in the Eagle Crest Shopping Center on Highway 6 East. The restauranteur made the request at the meeting of the mayor and aldermen under a special zoning procedure adopted for the Public Square and its approaches by city officials last year.

“With it being on the Square, the mayor and board have to approve any type of occupancy,” City Code Officer Andy Berryhill said, familiarizing city officials with the process they implemented last year but have used infrequently.

Aldermen voted 4 to O on Alderman Eddie Nabors’ motion to allow the use, with Aldermen Stan Harrison, Ted Stewart and Bill Dugger adding their yes votes. Alderman Teddy Morrow, whose mother-in-law owns the building, recused himself and left the room during the discussion and vote.