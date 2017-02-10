Big Buck Contest Winners

Carlee Griste (right) was the youth winner in the Batesville Gun & Pawn Shop/Panolian Big Buck Contest. She received a $250 gift certificate from Kelvin Marshall. Carlee brought down an eight-point buck on November 12.
Cory Collins (right) was the second place winner in the Batesville Gun & Pawn Shop/Panolian Big Buck Contest. He received a $250 gift certificate from Kelvin Marshall. Collins won by a drawing for second place for his 10-point buck he bagged on December 3.
The Panolian photos by Myra Bean