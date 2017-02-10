2017 UKC Winter Classics

Calvin and Christy Keeton of Batesville were among the spectators Friday morning at the UKC Winter Classic at the Batesville Civic Center. The Keetons were watching the bench show.
Coonhound owners from across the country are in Batesville this weekend for the Winter Classic hunt and bench show. Vendors off a variety of hunting and pet supplies in the arena.
The bench shows are under way Friday morning, with Treeing Walkers being judged in this round by Connie Hogan of Pennsylvania. The bench shows continue Saturday morning, too.