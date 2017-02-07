SP basketball to take on Senatobia
SP basketball to take on Senatobia
The South Panola basketball teams finished the district part of their schedule Friday at Columbus. Both Tiger teams fell to the Falcons.
The Lady Tigers lost by more than 20 points and the boys lost by eight.
The teams are back to finish the regular season tonight at Senatobia in non-district action starting at 4 p.m.
The District tournament will be held at Columbus next week, Tuesday and Friday. The No. 4 seed South Panola girls will likely play Tupelo while the No. 3 Tiger boys will take on Columbus.
Posted in Sports-Outdoors
