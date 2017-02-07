Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

January 30

Charles Nicholas Hargett, 504 Teasdale Road, Charleston, was charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, speeding, DUI other and illegal window tint. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Derrick Russell, 13483 Highway 315, Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Rosemary Jackson, 201 Harmonia Road, Como, was charged with failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Derrick Lynn Willingham, 301 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, was charged with having no driver’s license, no insurance and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

January 31

James Carlton Hudson, 341 Harris Road, Sardis, was charged with violation of a protection order. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Timothy James Dowdle, 911 Crouch Road, Courtland, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Melissa Paige Spurgeon, 911 Crouch Road, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jerrica Quinsha Hamilton, 218 Broadway Street, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

David Brooks McPhail, 979 Highway 6 West, Oxford, was charged with DUI other, no driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Yunika Cheyenne Haywood, 293 Depot Street, Charleston, was charged with improper equipment, driving while license suspended, two counts no child restraint, disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

February 1

Fredrick Fernell Ards, 1612 Sledgefield, Southaven, was charged with contempt of court-possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Charles Kentrell Stokes, 106 South Avenue, Crenshaw, has a hold for mental evaluation. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Misty Dawn Bramlett, 208 Dunlap St., Sardis, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Larry Scott Boling, 466 Morris Lane, Batesville, was charged with domestic violence simple assault, and petit larceny less than trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Marvin Adams, 532 West Pearl St., Senatobia, was charged with public profanity and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justic Court.

Shaquita Q. Milan, 131 Milan Road, Batesville, was charged with driving while license suspended, speeding, no insurance and false information. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Randall Dean McCartey Jr., 228 Pollard Street, Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dustin Lewis Kelly, 4206 Mallard Point, Batesville, has a hold for aggravated domestic violence.

Marlon Jermaine Tucker, 12229 Heafner Road, Batesville, was charged with burglary of a commercial building and has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tiffany Marie Cox, 106 Booker T Street, Batesville was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Taiwan Shavoco Obey Jr., 557 Sanders Road, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

O’shandra Moorehead, 709 Janny Street, Charleston, was charged with embezzlement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Kini Sherrie Bradford, 12709 Highway 51, Oakland, was charged with felony embezzlement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Ray Doyle Earl Young, Highway 51 Lot 15, Como, was charged with no tage, no license and driving under the influence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

February 2

Daiwon Tavonto Richardson, 368 Shiloh Road, Courtland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Rodney Lee Johnson, 148 Shiloh Road, Batesville was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Randall Baker, 975 B Highway 322, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ralph Thomas Robinson, 409 ½ Armstrong Street, Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Erikka Tanisha Nelson, 122 Oakliegh Drive, Batesville, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Willie Melvin Bradford, 128 Vance Street, Batesville, was charged with driving under the influence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Andrew Charles Elmore, 9927 Eureka Street, Batesville, was charged with abusive calls to emergency services. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Timothy James Dowdle, 911 Crouch Road, Courtland, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

February 3

Alaa Albably, 4655 Springred Drive, Flowerbranch, Ga., is being held on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Brenda Kaye Jackson, 303 Railroad Street 4, Como, was charged with contempt. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Allison Nicole Cox, 9267 Highway 51 South, Courtland was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Derek Brower, 331 E. Missouri Avenue, Crenshaw, was charged with burglary. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Timothy Hudspeth, 696 Bishop Road, Crenshaw, was charged with burglary. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Joyce Ann Robertson, 4016 Cotton Plant Road, Batesville was charged with Grand Larceny. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jimmy Lee Robertson, 4016 Cotton Plant Road, Batesville, was charged with Grand Larceny. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jarmain Johnson, 5589 Lucious Taylor Road, Como, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jessica Diana Dalton, 1977 Peavine Road, Coldwater, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Karen Chamberlaine Hipp, 251 Providence Road, Grenada, was charged with DUI and improper parking. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Charles Edward Handy Jr., 216 Jones Street B-2, Crenshaw, was charged with burglary breaking and entering of a dwelling and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Robert Fleming, 326 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, was charged with no driver’s license, no insurance and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Questinydell Polk, 3396-B Henderson Road, Batesville, was charged with child abuse. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

February 4

Willie Spence Milam, 307 Church Extension Apt. 13, Como, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

James Demarius Barber, 1475 Habourn Road, Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Nina N. Whiteside, 120 South Main Street, Water Valley, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Christy Rushelle Griffin, 18713 Highway 51 South, Sardis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Orlando Renee Mitchell, 418 Taylor Street, Como, was charged with disturbance of a business, public drunk and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Micheal Lee Moore, 6181 Eureka Road, Courtland, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jennifer Nicole Britt, 8717 Pope Water Valley Road, Pope, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

February 5

Timothy Juan Armstrong, 103 Dishman Road, Como, was charged with shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Lacourtney Denishea Hughes, 107 Cedarcrest Circle, Batesville, was charged with disturbing the peace.