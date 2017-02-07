Obituaries

Bonnie Joyce Campbell

COURTLAND — Bonnie Joyce Campbell, 68, died Saturday, January 28, at her home.

The family held a memorial on February 4 at Love Joy Church in Courtland.

She was born August 23, 1948 to the late Olene Dupree Abernathy in Millington, Tenn. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

William Carl Carpenter

OXFORD – William Carl Carpenter Sr., 92, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, at the Mississippi State Veterans Nursing Home in Oxford.

Mr. Carpenter was a retired gravel plant manager and cattle farmer and member of Crenshaw Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Air Force serving in World War II.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ann Carpenter, his grandson, Adam Carpenter and his parents, Sebe and Annie Belle Carpenter. He leaves two daughters, Mary Ann Walker (Elwin) and Deborah Moore (Clay) both of Senatobia; one son, William C. Carpenter Jr. (Carolyn) of Walker, La.; four sisters, Lavelle May of Cleveland, Tenn., Mildred Hewes of Milton, Fla., Juanita Arrowsmith of Hattiesburg and Mary Elizabeth Dobbins of Jacksonville, Fla.; six grandchildren, Curt Walker, Alan Walker, Kathy Vandiver, Isaac Moore, David Carpenter and Paul Carpenter; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Baptist Children’s Village or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Services were held Monday, February 6 at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia. Burial followed in Bethesda Cemetery.

Willie Fullwiley

MARKS – Willie Fullwiley died Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Memphis from natural causes.

Funeral services were held on December 30 at the N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home in Memphis. Pastor Karl Perry officiated. Interment was at the New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Road.

Willie was born on August 29, 1934, in Clarksdale. He was a construction worker.

Barbara Jean Hines

HORN LAKE – Barbara Jean Hickman Hines, 65, died at her home Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Funeral services were held February 5 in the chapel of Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

She was born in Batesville April 24,1951 to Florence Eads Hickman and the late Raymond R. Hickman.

Mildred G. Locke

Mildred G. Locke, 93, died Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Sardis Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ecru Cemetery in Ecru. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Mildred was born in Pontotoc July 18, 1923, to the late Chester Crockett and Icie Hartgraves Goggins. She was a homemaker and a member of Locke Station Baptist Church.

Lyle Keith Rogers

Lyke Keith Rogers, 58, died February 1, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi.

The family held a celebration of life for Keith Sunday, February 5, at the home of Cindy White in Southaven.

Keith was born December 4, 1959 to the late Elton Rogers in Memphis.

He worked as a computer technician and enjoyed taking pictures.

Charles Lee Snyder

Charles Lee Snyder, 80, passed away February 1, 2017 in Memphis at the V.A. Charles is the husband of Faye Snyder of Sardis.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 4, at First Baptist Church in Sardis. Interment followed at Forrest Memorial Park.

Charles was born on October 27, 1936 to the late Artie and Corinne Snyder of Courtland. He was a U.S. Army veteran and attended First Baptist Church in Sardis.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 37 years, Faye Snyder of Sardis; his children Richard Snyder of Senatobia, Mary Snyder Boyles (Greg) of Pope, stepchildren, Debra Warren (Gene N.) of Water Valley, Bobby Crocker (Linda) of Sardis, Michael Crocker (Mina) of Texas, and Calvin Clark Cocker Jr. (Rebecca) of Senatobia; 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and three nieces.

In addition to his parents, his two sisters, Christine Barnes of Lonoke, Ark. and Margaret Tidwell of Jackson preceded Charles in death.