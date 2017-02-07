Lady Waves Back To Back District Champs
The North Delta Jr. High girls basketball team claimed its second straight district championship title with a 26-25 win over Bayou Saturday at the district tournament at Bayou Academy in Cleveland. Team members and coaches include in random order Sophie Williams, Millie Williams, Ally Alford, Faith Bollinger, Hannah Bollinger, Blakely Denman, Carly Flautt, Emy Cay Donaldson, Carly Manus, Griffin Rico, Shelby Grace Boone, Beckham McCord, Ashlynn Melton, Abbi Roark, Libby Miller, Sayle Stennett, Sydney Talley, Isabella Morrow, Caroline Williamson, Ellie Harris, Kylie Stephens, Eliza Morris, head Coach: Harrison Nickle with daughter Aniston and assistant coach T. J. Douglas.
Ally Alford led in scoring with eight points, followed by Isabella Morrow with seven points. Other scorers include Emy Cay Donaldson, six points and Hannah Bollinger with three points.
Photo submitted