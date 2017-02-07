Edwards scores 35 for NP girls in win over Rosa Fort; NP boys lose second game

By Ike House

North Panola hosted rivalry games Friday night against Rosa Fort. The Cougars went 1-1 against the Lions.

NP Ladies 52, Rosa Fort 43

The Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Lions 52-43 behind Kenya Edwards’ 35 points.

The Lady Cougars were down 20-5 in the second quarter and staged a come-from-behind feat on an 18-5 run to close out the first half. The Lady Cougars cut the lead to two at halftime, 25-23.

Going into the fourth the Lions still led 33-32 but the Lady Cougars tied the game and Edwards hit a crucial three-pointer at the beginning of the fourth quarter to take the lead.

From then on, the Lady Cougars outscored the Lions 20-10.

Edwards went 13-19 from the free throw line. Other scorers were Jasmine Mays, 12 points; Paige Ward, three points and Johniecya Wilson, two points.

Rosa Fort boys 62, NP 49

The Cougars did not fair so well in their game. Even with Jamarcus Jones scoring 23 points with five of those coming from the free throw line, they still could not pull out the win losing 62-49.

The Cougars fell down hard in the first trailing 23-13 going into the second quarter. Then things got worse as

the Cougars only scored five points in the second quarter.

The Cougars seemed as if they had a chance in the third quarter but they only scored 12 points which was not clearly enough.

Other scorers were Darrell Young, 12 points; Vennis Mills, eight points, Jay’Sean Smith, four points and Mario Fenner Jr., two points.

The Cougars will be at home Friday night against Independence for senior night.