Three common sense tax sources could help state

While the Mississippi Legislature mulls over legislation and how to fund a state budget, a couple of things seem, in my humble opinion, to be obvious

First is the internet tax. Amazon has already agreed to pay the state the seven percent sales tax required, but almost universally ignored. Other internet companies should be forced to do the same. That one company’s Mississippi sales alone is expected to bring in north of $15 million.

Although some think it is unfair to force an out-of-state company to pay Mississippi taxes while the state does not provide them services such as roads and bridges, law enforcement and other government services, many believe it levels the playing field for analogue/brick and mortar and/or mom and pop stores working hard to survive in a digital/next day delivery world.

Although this tax would be useful to the state’s budget, another step would be for the Mississippi Department of Revenue to send a portion to the municipality or zip code where the customer resides—much like the state currently does when sales tax is collected within a municipality to help fund local government.

Even the die-hard, “I’ll-never-vote-for-a tax-increase,” politicians admit that this is not a new tax. This tax is already on the books.

Another form of revenue would be additional fuel tax.

Look, nobody wants new taxes, but everybody wants good roads. Adding a few cents, a nickel or so to a gallon on fuel while it is still relatively cheap would be a lot less painful than adding it when fuel costs skyrocket as we have witnessed before.

And any increases should also be tied to a comprehensive plan that involves putting funds where really needed as well as diverting a portion back to the 82 counties to assist with maintenance or construction of rural roads.

A fuel tax is spread among all our citizens, across-the- board, and not tied to property owners or the wealthy only. Almost everyone has to pay.

There is also talk of a Mississippi lottery. Our governor says Mississippians are lining the roads and bridges to get to Louisiana to buy tickets. Some say a lottery sets us back because it allows economically disadvantaged players to put their money on lottery tickets and not where it’s needed.

Not one to raise taxes to just to raise taxes, any additional taxation should be tied to a specific plan(s) or purpose such as maintaining and building needed infrastructure, education where needed, or regular classes of the understaffed state troopers.

I’m not a gambler, but those are my suggestions for the sure-to-come budget battle. Take your pick. I’ll bet two out of three ain’t bad.