SP Tigers commit to next level schools

By Brad Greer

National signing day has always been a special time at South Panola so Wednesday was nothing different as three Tiger football standouts and one manager made their intentions known where they will continue their college careers. Four more standouts signed walk-on letters.

Five Tigers decided to stick close to home as D. J. Hall, Desmond Shegog, Tramell Thomas, Tabarious Evans and Gerrian Key signed with Northwest Mississippi Community College. Manager Tankedrain Rogers is also going to Northwest.

For Hall, choosing to suit up for the Rangers was an easy decision.

“The coaches stayed in touch with me during the whole process. It just felt like home to me. The other guys and I just wanted to stick together after high school. Northwest has finished in the national polls the last few years and has a national championship under their belts so we are all excited to be a part of the program,” said Hall who played linebacker at South Panola, but is projected to move into the nickle back position at Northwest.

All-State defensive lineman Eriq Kitchen will be taking his talents to Scooba and playing for defending state champions East Mississippi.

“This has been a long, stressful recruiting process, but I chose East Mississippi, who has a long standing tradition of winning national championships and sending their players to four-year colleges. They have been known for putting points on the board but their defense has been pretty good also and I want to be a part of that,” said Kitchen.

All-State defensive tackle O’Bryan Goodson chose to stay a Tiger by inking with the University of Memphis where he will join former South Panola teammate Darryl Henderson in the Bluff city.

“Yeah, he (Henderson) was pretty excited when I told him I was coming,” said Goodson. “ I finally made up my mind over the weekend mainly due to the fact Memphis felt like home to me and it had a family type atmosphere and the opportunity to come in early and have a chance to play as a freshman,” said Goodson who plans to major in kinesiology.

Rounding out the talented group is linebacker James Johnson who signed with Holmes Community College in Goodman.