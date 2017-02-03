Record signup for UKC Winter Classic

By Rita Howell

When the United Kennel Club returns to the Batesville Civic Center next week for its 30th annual Winter Classic Coon Hunt and Bench Show, it is set to attract a record number of entries.

The two-night event, February 10-11, will have a total of 1,039 coonhounds, representing 29 states and Canada, according to the UKC Web site. Registration closed January 20.

“The southern hospitality and the Mississippi Delta and surrounding areas have been a big hit for hunters,” the UKC Web site states.

Hunters may want to get their hounds warmed up on Wednesday and Thursday nights in the one-hour hunts being held out of the Civic Center, sponsored by the Northwest Mississippi Coonhunters Association and the Enid Lake Coon Hunters Association.

Vendors of hunting and dog supplies, clothing and related items will be filling the arena floor on Thursday and are open for business throughout the weekend.

Bench shows will be held during the day Friday and Saturday, and the hunters will assemble for cast assignments at 3:30 Friday and Saturday afternoons, then spread out in groups of four, all over North Mississippi and into Arkansas for the night hunts.

Awards will be handed out Sunday morning.

Admission to the Civic Center is free. Children are invited to enter the Kids Bench Show next Saturday morning.