NP Cougars down both teams in early week action

By Ike House

The Cougars started the week off with two wins against Water Valley and Lafayette. The first game against Water Valley was a close one. The game came down to four points.

The Cougars walked away with a 45-41 win over the Blue Devils. In the second halftime the Cougars contained their lead by going to the free throw line. The Cougars went to the line nine times in the second half.

The Cougars made 11 second half free throws. They held off the Blue Devils and got the win. Leading the way for the Cougars was Vennis Mills with 13 points. Other scorers were Jamarcus Jones with seven; Darrell Young and Sylvonta Oliver with six points each; Mario Fenner Jr. With five and Kenneth Jefferson with two points.

For the Cougars against the Commodores they came out with a 48-34 win. In the first half the Cougars the three point ball was their friend. They hit six three pointers and that’s how they kept their lead.

In the second half the Cougars kept hitting the three point shot and they got the line and finished off the Commodores. The Cougars pulled out a comfortable win over the Commodores.

Leading the Cougars scoring was Mills with 13 points. Other scorers were Fenner with 10; Jones with nine; Young with eight; Jordan Dandridge with four annd Oliver, Jefferson and Jarvis Renix with two points each.

North Panola will host Rosa Fort tonight in non-district action and Coldwater Monday. Games tip off following the girls’ games at 6 p.m.