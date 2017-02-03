Individuals arrested after retrieving marijuana from post office

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge William H. McKenzie heard a case where the two defendants were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, which has been bound over to the grand jury during Wednesday morning’s session of Batesville Municipal Court.

The defendants were arrested after being caught at Batesville Post Office attempting to pick up a package containing approximately 4.5 ounces of marijuana.

Johnathon E. Owens of 1283 Shiloh Rd., Batesville, and Quinn D. Milam of 611 Shiloh Rd., Batesville, will face the Grand Jury to answer charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

“You are being charged with a felony, so you need to stay in touch with your bail bondsman so you’ll know when you need to be in court,” said Judge McKenzie.

Morgan Brown of 39217 Hwy. 315, Batesville, was found guilty of DUI refusal and improper equipment with no tag light after Officer Tressa Lamb provided video evidence supporting her testimony that the defendant registered well over the legal limit.

“I could smell alcohol coming off of her breath, but she stated she hadn’t been drinking. Then after asking her to take a breathalizer test she admitted to taking a shot of alcohol,” said Officer Lamb.

Brown testified stating she was not given proper instructions on how to blow into the Intoxilizer 8,000 which is why the second sample was no good.

“Blowing in the one on the side of the road is different from blowing in the one at the station. I wasn’t refusing, I didn’t know how to blow,” said Brown.

“A few days before this happened I had officers question me why I was coming from downtown all the time. We know that’s not a good neighborhood, but I live down that way. I was coming over the tracks and the officers started running to their vehicles when they saw me coming and they couldn’t see my tag light,” said Brown.

Judge McKenzie gave Brown the opportunity to go to driving school and has allowed her 30 days to pay the $934 fine.

“Don’t mess around. You got a big mess if you do,” said the Judge.

Mario C. Key of 244 Van Voris St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to having possession of a concealed weapon.

Judge McKenzie ruled that the 9mm Ruger will be forfeited to the city and the $567 fine will be suspended.

Jeremy D. Pegues of 164 Henry Dr., Abbeville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

“Leave drugs alone. Theyll mess up your life,” said Judge McKenzie. Pegues has 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Toward Sanford of 180 Ruby Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, expired tag and driving while license suspended.

The case will be heard in Circuit Court due to the felony charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Rashawn Flowers of 146 Otto Sanford, Courtland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute which will be heard in Circuit Court.

Flowers was found guilty of contempt of court for unpaid fines from January 2015 in the amount of $328.

“I got a job for you. We’re going to put you on the work truck,” said Judge McKenzie.

Flowers has six days to serve through the work program.

Tema R. Wilson of 428 Parks Place Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting a $10.97 bottle of hair color from Walmart.

“Stealing is wrong and expensive. Pay your fines cause if you don’t you’re going to serve time and DHS will get involved with your children,” said the Judge.

Wilson has 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Latambrise Mosley of 207-C Leonard St., Batesville, entered a not guilty plea for disturbing the peace. Mosley allegedly threw a beverage, was cursing, threatening to do bodily harm and attempted to run over a person with her car. A trial date has been set for March 1.

Chanille P. Lester of 211 Pettit St., Batesville pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and public drunk and has 30 days to pay the $668 fine.

Anetra Fields of 217 Shiloh Rd., Courtland pleaded quilty to simple possession of marijuana and has unpaid fines from October of 2016.

“It’s time to grow up and take responsibillity for your actions. You need to pay the $976 fine by March 1 or serve 90 days,” said Judge McKenzie.

Christopher Hurst of 256 Eureka Rd., Batesville pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana.

“You know marijuana is illegal in Mississippi?” asked the judge. “Yes sir,” Hurst replied. He has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Devin Tribble of 216½ West St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and simple domestic violence.

He also has old fines from June 2016 in the amount of $336. Tribble has 30 days to pay the $1,196 fines.

George M. Campbell of 200 Hwy. 51, Batesville, pleaded guilty to trespassing.

“Do you know how to avoid this?” asked the judge. “To stay away,” replied Campbell. He has 30 days to pay the $417 fine.

Carlton B. Raynor III failed to appear to answer charges for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and running a stop sign.

He has unpaid fines from October 2016 in the amount of $475. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Shetwan Bobo of 1016 Johnson St., was charged with no seatbelt and was set to go to trial. An agreement was reached to remand the case.

Torrye K. Hughes of 221 Baker St., Batesville was set to go to trial for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road. The case is to be continued due to an illness.