DeSoto jurist named Circuit Judge

JACKSON – Gov. Phil Bryant announced the appointment of Judge Celeste Wilson to the bench in Mississippi’s 17th Circuit Court District.

Wilson will replace Judge Bobby Chamberlin, who recently was elected to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Her appointment is effective February 6, 2017. The 17th District includes Desoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Yalobusha counties.

“Judge Wilson’s extensive legal experience as a prosecutor and a county judge will serve her well on the bench,” Gov. Bryant said. “I am pleased she has agreed to accept this appointment.”

Most recently, Wilson has served as a DeSoto County Court Judge since 2009. She has overseen all delinquency, neglect, abuse, and domestic violence cases, along with select civil cases and appeals.

Prior to becoming a court judge Wilson held the position of Assistant District Attorney for the 17th Judicial District from 2002 to 2008. She worked closely with law enforcement agencies in prosecuting criminal cases on behalf of the State of Mississippi and presented cases to grand juries for indictment.

Additionally, Wilson served as the Southaven Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership from 1999 to 2001 where she led membership and recruitment development of new business and industry on behalf of the Chamber.

“It is a great honor to accept Gov. Bryant’s appointment as circuit court judge, and I am appreciative for him placing his trust in me,” Wilson said. “I will carry my experience as a judge into my new position and serve the people of the 17th District Circuit Court with integrity.”

Wilson, who lives in Southaven with her husband and children, received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Delta State University. She received her juris doctorate from the University of Memphis.

She is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, State of Mississippi Council for Interstate Compact of Juveniles, Vice Chairman of Council of Youth Court Judges, Juvenile Detention and Alternatives Task Force, and the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.

A special election for the judgeship will be held in November 2017.