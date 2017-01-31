The Panolian takes top award in MPA advertising division

The Panolian was among five newspapers recognized for excellence during the annual Mississippi Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards Advertising Division.

The Panolian, The Natchez Democrat, The Greenwood Commonwealth, The Magee Courier and The Sun-Sentinel of Charleston were singled out for distinction among their peer publications at an awards luncheon Saturday held during MPA’s Mid-winter Conference.

Attending the event were Panolian staffers Margaret Buntin, Myra Bean, Michelle Buckner and Maranda Johnson.

Buntin’s work as graphic designer earned eight first place awards, eight second place, and seven third place. The Panolian won more awards than any other newspaper in the “large weekly and bi-weekly” division, and was presented the “General Excellence” award.

“Margaret has for many years provided our customers with superior graphics for their ads and marketing,” said Panolian managing editor Rupert Howell. “She really outdid herself in 2016 as can be attested from these awards.”

Buntin has worked for The Panolian for over 20 years and serves as the newspaper’s advertising manager. Myra Bean is assistant advertising manager/sports editor. Michelle Buckner works in advertising sales and Maranda Johnson manages classified advertising.

Sharing a second place award with Buntin is graphic designer Nathan Watkins.

Thirty-two newspapers entered nearly 1,700 entries in 35 categories of the advertising contest.

Founded in 1866, MPA is the trade association for newspaper media and affiliated online and digital publications in the state.