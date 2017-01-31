‘Roasting’ cooked both ways, ended with handshakes

What a week we just finished and looks like another humdinger is beginning.

Our new president is getting blasted by many media outlets while he blasts back calling the media the opposition party.

The word media is defined as “one of the means or channels of general communication in society,” once assumed to be newspapers, radio and television.

But now, with the internet and telecommunication devices like cell phones and social and viral mediums, everybody with a smartphone is “the media.”

Often, “the press” is used the same as “the media.”

This is incorrect. Newspapers are “the press.” Although newspaper generally have websites and an internet presence that may have a larger readership than their printed version, they are “the press.” They own or use printing presses.

Newspapers are known for printing who, how, where, what, and when and then explaining why.

Other mediums more often use sound bites.

Several large circulation metropolitan daily newspapers are considered liberal while there are thousands of small weekly or non-daily members of the press, some as conservative as Attila. But often “the press” is referred to as “the liberal press.”

This past weekend in Jackson several members of the Mississippi press, all genres, and top rulers of the State of Mississippi gathered for a benefit to support journalism education with a roast of Clarion-Ledger editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey.

Each of those roasting Ramsey had been “roasted” on occasion in his cartoons with the exception of David Hampton and Sid Salter who had both worked at Ramsey’s side while in the editorial department of the C-L.

And those elected officials roasted media members Salter and Hampton just like they did Ramsey emphasizing their shortcomings and failures, all for a laugh and to promote journalism scholarship. The former editorial writers and cartoonist had their turn, too.

And at the end, they all shook hands and went their own way, knowing that each has a job to do and respecting the others right to do it.