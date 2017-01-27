Shoplifter still guilty, even after going back to pay

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge William H. McKenzie told two people to grow up after hearing an assault case Wednesday morning during Municipal Court. Ontavious Johnson of 222 Noble St., Batesville, was found not guilty due to insufficient evidence. Witnesses testified to Johnson body slamming the victim after an altercation occurred between the victim and the defendant’s girlfriend.

Eva Jean McDermott of 141 Spruce St., Oakland, was found guilty on two counts of shoplifting. Miss McDermott was charged with taking ham from Walmart and an energy drink and freezer bags from Dollar General, with a total value of $17.

“I feel like I’m not guilty, but I went ahead and started making payments on my fine,” said McDermott. “I went back and bought the ham. Should I say guilty because I did it, but I paid for it.”

“Does that make it okay?” the judge asked. “If I steal your car and get caught, then come back and say ‘here’s some money for the car’ does that make it okay? There is no excuse to take something that doesn’t belong to you.”

McDermott was allowed 30 days to pay her $2,292 fine.

Cynthia Tribble of 211 Deaton St., Batesville, is being held on charges of disorderly conduct/ failure to comply and petit larceny. The petit larceny charges were dropped by the affiant.

“Her family was trying to have her committed through Chancery Court,” said Detective George Williford.

“I’m not under treatment and I don’t need any. I’m supposed to be going to anger management. My family just wants to put me in the hospital to get my kids’ benefits. It’s not me that’s crazy, it’s them. This is why I’m angry,” said Tribble.

“I don’t have any authority to handle that. I wish I had the answer to that but I don’t,” said Judge McKenzie.

Tribble was found guilty of disorderly conduct/ failure to comply and released with time served.

Lisa B. Nissen of 2179 Dummyline Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting.

“Is stealing right or wrong?” asked McKenzie.

“It’s wrong. I made some bad choices,” replied Nissen.

“You need to get a job or you’ll be looking at going to the penitentiary if you get another shoplifting charge,” said Judge McKenzie.

Nissen was allowed 30 days to pay the $2,292 fine.

Shereka Thomas of 213 Vance St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting $120.74 worth of items from Wal-mart and has unpaid fines from June of 2016. Thomas has until March 1 to pay her fines in the amount of $2,122.

Carlton B. Raynor of 8417 Curtis Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and running a stop sign. Raynor was advised of old unpaid fines to which he replied “ Those old tickets are my brother’s, not mine. Both of our names are the same,” said Raynor.

“Well, if you would be kind and tell your brother if he’s not here next week a warrant will be issued for his arrest,” said Judge McKenzie.

Raynor has 30 days to pay the $864 fine.

James B. Turner of 106 Jackson St., Batesville was found guilty of DUI second, driving while license suspended, open container and no headlights.

“When are you going to grow up and change your behavior,” asked Judge McKenzie.

“As soon as I sell this car,” replied Turner. He has 30 days to pay the $2,140 fine.

Everette Mixon of 210 Georgia St., Batesville, was found guilty of contempt of court/ failure to complete the work-release program.

“ I woke up sick and was going to go to the doctor but I got picked up. Can I try it again? Please give me one more chance. Jail is driving me crazy,” said Mixon.

“Work 30 days on the work truck, but you won’t get credit for the last two weeks you spent in jail. You just threw away two weeks,” said Judge McKenzie.

Houston Boothe of 205 B Leonard, Batesville, was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. This case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Keldrick Henderson of 112 Williams St., Batesville was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, burglary, and trespassing. The case is to be continued.

Krystal Tubbs of 815 Mary Ave., Grenada, has been charged with DUI other. The case is to be continued.

Lakedrick Morgan of 267 Love St., Crowder, failed to appear to answer charges of simple possession of a controlled substance.

Devonte L. Rudd of 5978 Curtis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for simple possession of marijuana, no drivers license, open container, wrong way on one way street, no tag and no proof of insurance. Rudd also has old fines from July 2015 with a 90 day suspended sentence. A warrant has been issued for Rudd’s arrest.

Tema Wilson of 428 Parks Place, Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges of shoplifting.

Regina Foster of 1840 Espy Dr., Clarksdale failed to appear to answer charges of shoplifting, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance. A warrant has been issued for Foster’s arrest.

Brandon S. Cosby of 660 Hughes Rd., Courtland, was charged with harassment. The case was dismissed after no one showed up to prosecute.

Judge McKenzie swore in new BPD officer Tyler Hardin after court.