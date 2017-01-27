Sheriff Report: Shots fired into Como residence, no one injured

By Ashley Crutcher

Shots were fired into a Cherry Bark Lane residence in Como on Sunday, January 15 at approximately 5:21 a.m., according to the incident report by Deputy Jeremy Hailey.

The owner’s son was at the residence playing a game when he heard the gun shots and woke up his friend.

Two other witnesses reported hearing the gun shots and running to the back bedroom where a bullet was found lying on the bed, according to the report.

“I was awoken by the gunshots and my friend telling me to get up. I just laid there to see where the shots was coming from and then ran to the back,” stated one witness.

The home owner stated she was at work and got a phone call and came home. Investigator Bryan Arnold was contacted and the case has been turned over to him.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office received an earlier report of property damage on January 5 where a Courtland resident reported the suspect rammed her 2009 Ford Taurus, which was parked, with his truck.

Panola SO received 27 other reports from county residents which required service from Panola County Deputies from January 13 to January 19.

January 13

• Old Panola Road resident reported to Deputy John Still he returned home from work to find his front door standing open and his 65” LG flat screen TV, 55” Plasma TV and 48” Flat screen TV missing.

According to the report, there were fresh pry marks on the front door of the residence.

January 14

• Deputy Darryl House responded to Mike’s One Stop where it was reported that two men backed their blue truck back to the air machine, hooked a chain to it, pulled it down and stole it.

According to the report, the vehicle has a white deer head sticker on the back glass, a tan bed cover, and black fender guards on it.

• Deputy House responded to Fogg Road where an individual reported a known subject broke out his front and side windows of his blue Dodge because he asked him for his $40 that the suspect owed him.

January 15

• Woodruff Road resident reported to Deputy Bill Furniss her husband, against whom she has a restraining order for stalking and harassment, attacked her boyfriend with a small bat.

According to the report, the boyfriend sustained injuries to the right side of his head and right shoulder.

The suspect gained entry through the back door where he busted a window and unlocked the door, according to the report.

January 16

• Sardis Lake Drive resident reported to Deputy Britton Crawford he went to pick up his kids from a party at Skatasia and was informed that an employee of the skating rink had been touching his daughter and niece inappropriately.

• Deputy McLarty responded to Backwoods Bar where an individual reported a radio was missing from his 1992 Chevy Silverado.

• Melrose Road, Como resident reported to Deputy Emily Griffin he was contacted by an individual stating he knew where his canine was and had gotten his contact information off the canine’s collar.

The resident stated at this point he didn’t know his dog was missing. According to the report, the individual refused to give the resident his dog’s location without a monetary reward.

The resident set up a meeting with the suspect on Pleasant Grove Road and was advised to signal Deputy Jeff Still and Deputy Griffing with his emergency flashers when he passed the suspect and to continue driving.

Both deputies advised the suspect of the charges he was facing by withholding the information of the canine’s location.

According to the report, the canine was located at another individual’s residence on Percyville Street, Sardis.

The canine was returned to the owner and information was collected on both suspects involved for further investigation.

• Snider Road resident reported to Deputy Hunter Lawrence he came home around 10 a.m. and noticed several of his belongings missing.

The resident stated the door was unlocked when he arrived at his residence with no signs of forced entry.

• Deputy Maurice Market responded to Highway 315, Sardis for a report of burglary of a dwelling.

According to the report, the resident stated some time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. an unknown subject entered his residence through the front door and stole an xbox 360 and games.

• Old Panola Road, Sardis resident reported to Deputy Crawford her neighbor’s dog attacked and killed her small dog and continued to state the animal killed another one of her dogs back in the summer.

January 17

• Deputy Steven McLarty spoke with a Courtland resident who stated she told her boyfriend she didn’t want to be with him anymore and he became upset and began slapping her and choked her until she almost passed out.

• Betty Walton Road, Como resident reported to Deputy Lawrence the suspect has his blue Mercury vehicle.

According to the report, the suspect was asked to work on the vehicle over a year ago and has taken off all tires, backed into the front passenger fender and got paint on the back of the vehicle.

• Deputy Jeff Still responded to Atkins Street, Sardis and spoke with the resident who reported and individual pointed an assault rifle at him while sitting in his car and stated he has received threatening text messages from the suspect.

• Deputy Lawrence spoke to a Trantham Road resident who reported damage to four windows of Olive Ray M. B. Church.

January 18

• Investigator Danny Beavers spoke to a Riverview Road, Sardis resident who reported his ex-wife will not stop texting him.

According to the report, the resident stated the suspect has been asked several times to stop and stated he wants something done about it.

• Pope Water Valley Road, Pope resident reported to Deputy Emily Griffin that the father of her child was continuously calling her cell phone.

According to the report, the resident stated he began riding by residence, spinning tires and playing his music loudly.

January 19

• Deputy Josh Griffin responded to Highway 51 South, Sardis for a report of a breaking and entering.

Upon arrival, Deputy Griffin spoke with the resident who reported he noticed his patio door was open and that upon looking in the house his new 65” Vizio flat screen smart TV was missing from the living room area where it was sitting still in the box.

According to the report, the resident stated his house is under construction and advised the construction workers were supposed to activate his alarm system when they left but did not do so.

• King Road, Sardis resident reported to Deputy Bill Furniss a neighbor came by his residence complaining about the resident owing him money.

The resident advised the neighbor he was not welcome on his property and told him to leave.

According to the report, the neighbor told the resident he could buy new rear and side windows from him.

The resident stated he walked outside and noticed the rear window and rear driver’s side window was busted out of his Buick.

Motor Vehicle Incident Report

January 12

• Vehicle hit a tree on Main St. in Courtland.

January 13

• Vehicle fire occured on Dummyline Road.

• Vehicle hit a dog on Union Road.

• Vehicle hit a deer on Parks Place Road.

January 14

• Vehicle hit a tree on Pope Water Valley Road.

January 15

• Two vehicle accident occured on Pope Water Valley Road.

• Vehicle hit a deer on Hentz Road.

Juvenile Incident Report

Two juveniles found themselves in trouble after the 16-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and the 17-year-old was charged with simple assault.