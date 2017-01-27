Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

January 13

John Wesley Fox Jr., 36 John Le County Rd. 132, Oxford, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and has a hold.

Izear Q. Farmer, 48 Hiblet Rd., Como, was arrested by Sardis Police Department (SPD) charged with contempt of court.

Jonathan Antwon Akins, 4347 Dunlap Rd., Como, was arrested by Como Police Department (CPD) charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

Willie James Irby, 727 Rockhill Rd., Sardis, was arrested by SPD and charged with contempt of court failure to appear.

James Bernard Turner, 106 Jackson St., was arrested by Batesville Police Department and charged with DUI refusal, driving while license suspended, no headlights and open container.

January 14

Trendell Aaron Bland Jr., 438 Teasdale Road, Enid was arrested by PCSO and charged with violation of drug court.

Thomerial Lavanisha Williams, 7415 Queen Teresa Ln., Jackson was arrested by Miss. Hwy. Patrol (MHP) and charged with DUI first. Elroy Ford 2774 Morrow Rd., Courtland, was arrested by PCSO and charged with DUI, no driver’s license and no insurance.

Wildarius Vantrall Gale, 428 A Dewberry St., Sardis, was arrested by CPD and charged with malicious mischief and disturbance of a business.

David Grice Franklin, 3171 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, was arrested by PCSO and charged with grand larceny and burglary.

Truman Earl Johnson, 432 Fondren Rd., Sardis, was arrested by BPD and charged with contempt of court and has a hold for Desoto County.

January 15

James Mcbrayer, 1259 King Rd., Sardis, was arrested by Sardis Police Department (SPD) and charged with no driver’s license, improper equipment and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Jonathan Edward Robertson, 218 Pearson St., Batesville, was arrested by MHP and charged with no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, expired tag and driving under the influence.

Gregory Wayne Pride Jr., 11096 Hwy. 51, Courtland, was arrested by PCSO and charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest.

January 16

Houston D. Boothe, 205 B Leonard St., Batesville, was arrested by BPD and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Mario Cortez Key, 244 Van Voris St., Batesville, was arrested by BPD and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

James Otis Cooper Jr., 109 Patton Ln., Batesville, was arrested by BPD and has a hold.

January 17

Jessica Lynn Martin, 488 Morris Ln., Batesville, was arrested by SPD and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and running a stop sign.

Chenell Berry, 109 D Lester St., Batesville, was arrested by BPD and charged with contempt of court.

Emigdio Salcedo, 415 USA Hwy 49 North, Tutwiler, is a federal inmate being held at the Panola County Jail.

James Howard Mayer, 2061 Bell Rd., Courtland, was arrested by PCSO and charged with domestic violence.

Thomas Colton Snyder, 506 W Cypress St., Charleston, was arrested by PCSO and charged with aggravated assault.

Barbara J. Winters, 117 Pope Crowder Rd., Pope, was arrested by PCSO and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Wilbourn Sylvester Winters, 117 Pope Crowder Rd., Pope was arrested by PCSO and has a hold.

Rashun Cornell Flowers, 146 Otto Sanford Sub., Courtland, was arrested by BPD and charged with conspiracy to posses a controled substance with intent to distribute.

Johnathan Earl Owens, 1283 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was arrested by BPD and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Quinn Deshea Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland was arrested by BPD and charged with conspiracy to posses a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

James Calvin Mosley, 445 Sanders Rd., Courtland, was arrested by BPD and charged with driving while license suspended.

January 18

Anetra Lashay Fields, 219 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was arrested by BPD and charged with simple possession.

Toward Anthony Sanford, 180 Ruby Rd., Courtland, was arrested by BPD and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Rondricous D. Miles, 124 Main St., Courtland, was arrested by PCSO and charged with burglary of a dwelling.

Kelsey Taylor, 3925 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, was arrested by Crenshaw PD and charged with shoplifting.

January 19

Patrick Allen Rudd, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, was arrested by PCSO and charged with contempt of court.

Howard Gale Brower, 25 Lamb Rd., Batesville was arrested by PCSO and charged with grand larceny.

James JeRodney Lee, 216 West St., Batesville, was arrested by PCSO and sentenced to two years by Miss. Department of Corrections.

George Michael Campbell, Skyline Motel, Batesville was arrested by BPD and charged with trespassing.

Quindarious Devonte Gross, 740 C Edwards, Rd., Sardis, was arrested by PCSO and charged with contempt of court failure to appear.

January 20

Nicholas Scott Respess, 99 Northwood Dr., Batesville was arrested by PCSO and charged with contempt of court failure to appear.

Demarin Kendrell Henderson, 956 Lawrence Brothers Rd., Batesville, was arrested by PCSO and is being held for court.

Devin Demarcio Tribble, 216½ West St., Batesville, was arrested by BPD and charged with domestic violence simple assault and possession of paraphernalia.

January 21

David Arthur Nunsey, 154 Oakview Rd., Como, was arrested by MHP and charged with reckless driving, DUI and disorderly conduct.

Chanille Pristina Lester, 211 Pettit St., Batesville, was arrested by BPD and charged with public drunk and possession of marijuana.

Tresa Lynn Caine, 199 Fox Dr., Courtland, was arrested by PCSO and charged with burglary, petit larceny and has a hold.

Cynthia Lynette Tribble, 211 Deaton St., Batesville, was arrested by BPD and charged with petit larceny and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Ronnie R. Gordon, 31 CR 121, Oxford, was arrested by PCSO and has a hold.

Troy James Duty, 1102 CR 36, Thaxton, Miss., was arrested by PCSO and charge with no insurance, expired tag and has a hold.

Latambrise B. Mosley, 207 Leonard St., Batesville, was arrested by BPD and charged with disturbing the peace and contempt of court failure to pay fines.

Rodrigues Devon Johnson, 1225 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was arrested by BPD and charged with comtempt of court failure to pay fines.

Tommy Montana Rogers, 73 Rodgers Rd., Como, was arrested by MHP and charged with DUI first.

Jeremy D. Pegues, 164 Henry Dr., Courtland, was arrested by BPD and charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and contempt of court.

Johnathan LeKendrick Lantern, 550 Crump St., Sardis, was arrested by SPD and charged with contempt of court.

January 22

Cody Allen Britt, 28187 Hwy. 6, Sardis, was arrested by PCSO and charged with simple domestic violence.

January 23

David Rochester Edwards, 2220 Greenway Glen Dr., Arlington, Texas, was arrested by SPD and charged with contempt of court failure to pay fines.

Misty Dawn Bramlet, 208 Dunlap St., Sardis, was arrested by MDOC and charged with probation violation.

Khertaerrius Dhe’waine Dean, 318 Center St., Sardis was arrested by MDOC and charged with contempt of court.