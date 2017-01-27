Obituaries

Shirley Battle

BATESVILLE–Mrs. Shirley Battle, 88, died January 24, 2017 at Merit Health-Batesville.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 30, at 11 a.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Pastor Zannie Leland will officiate. Interment will be in Batesville Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Mrs. Battle was the widow of John Wesley Battle. Born November 11, 1928 in Batesville, she was the daughter of the late Howard Kirkwood and Mable Avant.

She was a retired press operator, working for 25 years for Riteway Cleaners.

Mrs. Battle was a member of Coleman Chapel A.M.E. Church.

She is survived by four daughters, Shelia Anderson, Marilyn Anderson and Patricia Anderson, all of Batesville, and Bonnie Davis of Chicago; six sons, Douglas Anderson, Michael Anderson, Bruce Johnson, all of Batesville, and Harold Anderson of Denton, Texas, Larry Battle of El Paso, and John Wesley Battle Jr. of Des Moines, Iowa; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Theresa Burt

BATESVILLE–Theresa Denise Burt, 46, died January 18, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

Funeral services for Ms. Burt will be Saturday, January 28, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gillion M.B. Church in Sardis. Pastor Walter Newsom will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Hill Asa Church Cemetery, Courtland.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Born January 19, 1970 in Batesville to Wesley C. Butler and Shirley Mae Henderson Connor, she attended South Panola Schools and worked at Springs Industry. She was a member of Mt. Gillion Church.

Olivia McCullar Hudson

Mrs. Olivia McCullar Hudson, 77, of Batesville passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford. Mrs. Hudson was born on September 5, 1939 in Enid to the late Eula Lakey McCullar and Lon McCullar. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church near Batesville, where she was very involved in the WMU, as well as teaching and helping with any activity. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was devoted to her faith and her family. Mrs. Hudson is survived by three sons, Ralph Edwin Hudson and Wendell Andrew Hudson, both of Batesville and Merle Lee Hudson of Pontotoc; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Edwin Lee Hudson. Funeral services were held January 26 in the chapel of Dickins Funeral Home, with Rev. Tommy Darby and Rev. Gary Garrison officiating. Burial was in Good Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Hope Cemetery Fund, 1516 Good Hope Road, Batesville, MS 38606. Dickins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Jones

Mrs. Helen Jones, age 89, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017 at her home in Courtland. Ms. Jones was the widow of Reginald Jones.

Funeral services were January 24 at the Batesville Church of Christ. Graveside service was held January 25 at Indianola Cemetery in Indianola. Wells Funeral was in charge of arrangements.

Helen was born June 22, 1927 to the late John L. Sullivan and Winnie Davis Sullivan in Lake Village, Ark.

She was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ for most of her life, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and doing anything she could as an elder’s wife.

Mrs. Jones was a shining example, an inspiration, and Christian role model for her children, grandchildren, extended family and anyone her life touched.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed her time and responsibilities there. She always put God first and was known for her generous heart, smiling face, and Godly attitude.

For Helen, these words always come to mind…sweet, dedicated, and compassionate.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include four daughters, Faye Donahue (Harold) of Batesville, Nell Millsaps of Batesville, Sue Johnson (Hal) of Sardis, Dottie Blansett (Tony) of McCarley; brother, C.W. Sullivan of Indianola; sister, Carolyn J. Whitaker of Monroe, La.; seven grandchildren, Page Donahue McNair (Tony), Parrish Donahue (Mandy), Chase Montgomery (Colleen), Todd Montgomery, Chad Blansett, Grace Ann Blansett Carpenter, Clint Johnson (Bethany); 11 great grandchildren, Casey and Kylie Beard, Marlee and Max Donahue, Sarah Dale, Jones, and Caroline Montgomery, Tre’ Johnson, Aden Blansett, Hannah and Eva Kellen Carpenter; nieces, nephews, and a host of dear friends, neighbors, and brothers and sisters in Christ.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Rudolph D. Sullivan.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the many kind and patient caregivers of Grace Hospice.

Memorials may be sent to Batesville Church of Christ or Sardis Lake Christian Camp, P.O. Box 349, Batesville, MS 38606.Mrs. Helen Jones, age 89, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017 at her home in Courtland. Ms. Jones was the widow of Reginald Jones.

Funeral services were January 24 at the Batesville Church of Christ. Graveside service was held January 25 at Indianola Cemetery in Indianola. Wells Funeral was in charge of arrangements.

Helen was born June 22, 1927 to the late John L. Sullivan and Winnie Davis Sullivan in Lake Village, Ark.

She was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ for most of her life, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and doing anything she could as an elder’s wife.

Mrs. Jones was a shining example, an inspiration, and Christian role model for her children, grandchildren, extended family and anyone her life touched.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed her time and responsibilities there. She always put God first and was known for her generous heart, smiling face, and Godly attitude.

For Helen, these words always come to mind…sweet, dedicated, and compassionate.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include four daughters, Faye Donahue (Harold) of Batesville, Nell Millsaps of Batesville, Sue Johnson (Hal) of Sardis, Dottie Blansett (Tony) of McCarley; brother, C.W. Sullivan of Indianola; sister, Carolyn J. Whitaker of Monroe, La.; seven grandchildren, Page Donahue McNair (Tony), Parrish Donahue (Mandy), Chase Montgomery (Colleen), Todd Montgomery, Chad Blansett, Grace Ann Blansett Carpenter, Clint Johnson (Bethany); 11 great grandchildren, Casey and Kylie Beard, Marlee and Max Donahue, Sarah Dale, Jones, and Caroline Montgomery, Tre’ Johnson, Aden Blansett, Hannah and Eva Kellen Carpenter; nieces, nephews, and a host of dear friends, neighbors, and brothers and sisters in Christ.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Rudolph D. Sullivan.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the many kind and patient caregivers of Grace Hospice.

Memorials may be sent to Batesville Church of Christ or Sardis Lake Christian Camp, P.O. Box 349, Batesville, MS 38606.

Lori Lynn Parker

Lori Lynn Parker, age 43, of Long Beach, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 21, 2017.

She is the beloved daughter of Virgil and Beverly Ann Parker. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Ann Parker.

Survivors include her father, Virgil Parker, relatives, and many close friends who were like family.

Lori graduated from William Carey University with a bachelor’s degree in Music Therapy and later earned her master’s degree in Counseling Psychology. Lori utilized her gifts and love of music to connect and inspire others. She dedicated her life to improving the quality of life of individuals with disabilities at Baddour Center, Milne Home for Women, Ribet Rhythms Music Therapy Services, Millcreek, and South Central Regional Center. Her dedication to others was inspired by her mentor, co-worker, and cherished friend Dr. Paul D. Cotten.

She will be missed dearly by her closest friends who admired her greatly for her faith, compassion, and loyalty. To know Lori was to love Lori.

The family and friends of Lori would like to express their deepest appreciation for all the care and love provided by the members of her church, First Baptist Church of Long Beach especially the “Grace Ladies.”

Lori was steadfast in her faith until she was called home by her savior. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 – 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home with a service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ronnie Leon Petty

COMO–Ronnie Leon Petty, 28, died January 20 at Merit Health, Batesville.

Services will be held Saturday at Liberty Hill M.B. Church in Como at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Felix Caugten Funeral Home.

Edward C. Robinson

BATESVILLE–Edward C. “Butch” Robinson, 50, died January 14 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28 at 2 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Pastor Ronnie Wilson will officiate. Interment will be in Spring Hill Asa Cemetery, Courtland.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Mr. Robinson was born December 4, 1966 in Batesville to Edward Henderson and Rosemary Robinson.

He was a member of the South Panola High School Class of 1985 and worked as an auto diesel mechanic at Pepsico in Batesville.

He was a member of Greater Concord M.B. Church.