Morgan and Parker sign with Meridian

By Myra Bean

South Panola seniors Sydney Morgan and Morgan Parker joined former teammates in signing national letters of intent.

The softball duo signed to play with Meridian Community College Tuesday afternoon before family, teammates and friends.

Morgan said she felt like she was at home when she took her visit. She really liked Meridian head coach Faith Robinson.

“She’s really sweet and reminds me a lot of Coach (Ashleigh) Hicks. It’s like I will be playing for her,” Morgan said. “She said Morgan and I will make a difference.”

Regina Morgan is proud of her daughter, the South Panola catcher.

“I think this opportunity is a blessing for her to continue her education and playing the sports you love.”

Parker had offers from Hinds and Meridian. She chose Meridian mainly because she was used to working with a female coach.

“I was so used to having a woman coach and woman-figure in my life knowing how to play ball,” Parker said. “It makes it all worthwhile knowing Coach Hicks has taught and played with the coaches that I am going to. They coach the same.”

Parker looks forward to experiencing Meridian life with her best friend, Sydney.

“Meridian, yes, is far away, but it will give me a chance to get out and experience some things,” Parker said. “I love the fact that I have my best friend that I grew up playing ball with continue on our journey and playing ball together. We will be there to support each other and continue to progress at each other’s side.”

Parker, third baseman for South Panola, felt complimented when Robinson told them they could possibly start as freshmen because the catcher and third basemen are graduating this year.

“We would have a very high chance of starting our freshman year of college which is a great opportunity and experience for both of us,” Parker said. “They are looking forward to having both of us play and getting to know us better.”

Parker’s mom, Rachel Gregg, is excited for her daughter.

Gregg said Parker has been playing softball since she could swing a bat and had always dreamed of playing college softball.

“So for her to be able to go on this next journey and adventure in life, I am very excited about it,” she said. “I wanted Morgan to make the decision on her on as to which school she wanted to attend because she is the one on the field, the one who will be playing the game. I just get to sit in the stands and be a spectator.”